29 Dresses You Can Totally Wear To That Winter Wedding On Your Cal

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A velvet mermaid dress with some much-needed clearance in the front so you don't trip over yourself in a rush to the dessert buffet.
2. A backless long-sleeve column dress so good one reviewer says it's fit for the Oscars!
Promising review: "What a gorgeous, classic dress with some dramatic flair (hello, bell sleeves and no back!!). The dress is comfortable, fits like a glove in my normal size, and hits right around the ankles, allowing for heels or flats. I received SO many compliments wearing it, and the gold/bronze color is beautiful and easy to match. I love this dress." —Lala914
Get it from Anthropologie for $286 (available in sizes 2–12 and in six colors).
3. A puff sleeve ruched bodycon you can wear to all future formal events if you're looking for a piece that's not just wedding appropriate but also homecoming/graduation/cruise ready.
Promising review: "I bought this for a special event, and it didn't disappoint! It is well-made, the fabric is stretchy, not see-through, and feels super comfortable. It is perfect! I want this dress in every color now." —FireOpal
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 12 colors).
4. A satin midi dress that's semi-adjustable thanks to a tie-front design, so if you're in between sizes, you don't have to worry about the time you absolutely don't have for tailoring.
Promising review: "Really liked this dress! Wore it to my friend’s wedding. The color is vibrant, the material has a satin finish, and it doesn’t feel too heavy or too light. I was able to wear a bra underneath and safety pinned it under the bow I tied in the front. Highly recommend!" —Savitha Racha
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 19 colors).
5. A flare-sleeved midi shift dress with an extremely comfy high-stretch textured fabric so you can actually *enjoy* sitting down for dinner and not spend it counting down the seconds until you can stand up.
6. A show-stopping cut-out midi in which you can really get down to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" — an absolute wedding banger.
Get it from Showpo for $79.95 (available in sizes 0–16 and in two colors).
7. A plunging metallic maxi sure to have you shining like a disco ball when you take to the dance floor.
J Lux Label is a woman-owned small business based in LA.
Get it from J Lux Label for $96.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors).
8. An A-line number with Swiss dot detailing outfitted with long but lightweight sleeves and dreamy pleats that'll have you twirling your way to your designated reception table.
Promising review: "I LOVE this dress! It’s lightweight, but not see-through or cheap feeling. It fits really well (I am top-heavy, making it hard to shop). I’m going to buy another in a different color for a January wedding I’m attending." —Jac
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors/prints).
9. A tiered cocktail dress you can absolutely dress up with heels but also use post-wedding by pairing it with your chunkiest platform sneakers or Chelsea boots for a more casual look.
Promising review: "As someone who doesn't fit well into dresses (I have larger hips but a small chest), I always dread needing to wear dresses to any event. I am attending a wedding and bought this dress for that purpose, and the dress is amazing! It fits me very nicely and doesn't cling. I will be buying more to have as Shabbat dresses and for other nice occasions." —cassie gallo
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 26 colors/prints).
10. A funnel neck midi with some much-appreciated stretch so you won't have to wrestle your way out of it at the end of the night.
Get it from Eloquii for $49.97 (originally $99.95; available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors).
11. A fitted A-line dress that won't one-up the bride but will earn you endless compliments all the same.
Get it from Reformation for $278 (available in sizes 0–12 and in three colors).
12. An empire waist satin maxi so easy to wear, one reviewer bought it in multiple colors for future events! If you're chronically online like I am, you probably have a certain TikTok sound — "If I like it, I'll just grab it in another color. If I like it and they have it in another color... I'll just grab it." — playing in your head right now.
Promising review: "I bought this dress to wear it for my sister-in-law's wedding ceremony in Vegas. It was perfect for the occasion. I needed a long-sleeve dress as it was cold, and it ended up being perfect for the weather. I found it fits true to size. It looks elegant. Will be buying again in the future in another color." —Paola
Get it from Amazon for $52.49 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors).
13. A bias cut maxi with a stunning ombre print if you're looking for an excuse to go wild with a color or pattern you aren't brave enough to wear in your everyday life.
Get it from Asos for $199.