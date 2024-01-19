Just 32 Cool Products You've Probably Never Thought To Buy

1. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge and then quickly crosscheck when you're in the middle of making chicken fingers. That way, you don't have to wash all the eggs and breadcrumbs off your hands and fumble with your phone to pull up Google.
2. An easily washable drip catcher if *nothing* grinds your gears quite like a soapy counter puddle after you just spent precious minutes cleaning dishes because you're not part of the 1% (AKA — the dishwasher-owning class).
3. A charging cable tag so there's ~zero~ doubt as to whose lightning cable is whose. Last time your sister "accidentally" swapped yours out you got saddled with an old frayed one and that's not about to happen again.
4. A French press tumbler for the caffeine aficionado who's always running behind. With this insulated mug, you can brew your coffee or tea right from the car, office, or even Target parking lot.
5. A set of TikTok-famous storage scrunchies so you can keep your cash money, lip balm, keys, and other small accessories nice and accessible while you're at the gym, running a quick errand, or otherwise avoiding having to carry a purse.
See them in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "LIFE-CHANGER. I don't have to bring my whole purse with me anymore. This fits so much more than expected and the colors are perfect. The blue especially is beautiful. Good quality." —Tia
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven color combinations).
6. A spinning makeup brush cleaner to eliminate caked on foundation, bronzer, and blush with très minimal effort. Plus, it's a bit like a science experiment, and who doesn't like that?
7. A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into. No more song and dance with your dust pan trying to brush up every last speck of dust.
8. A dual dispenser if your household takes their cereal choices v, v seriously.
These dispensers are designed to preserve food freshness for 45 days, and each one can hold up to 17.5 ounces of dry food. Each twist dispenses about 1 ounce.
Promising review: "I love the convenience of just turning a knob and cereal appears. No fuss, no mess! I bought this because my 14-year-old can't seem to pour a bowl of cereal without spilling it or the milk or both. This would have been convenient when he was a little boy looking to help himself. The container releases one serving at a time per turn of knob. Good for calorie control. But great for clumsy hands in a hurry! No spills at all!" —Cindy120
Get it from Amazon for $25.
9. A subtle, Bluetooth-compatible safety bracelet that will give you peace of mind no matter where you are or what time it is. Plus, it just looks like a normal ol' cuff.
10. A Thaw Claw for those times when mom asked you to take the chicken out of the freezer hours ago but you were so sucked into Sims 4 (recreating your neighborhood, naturally), that you totally forgot.
11. A stacking planter with a hidden built-in saucer that catches excess water. The ingenious design eliminates the need for plastic saucers and cork pads which — while not the end of the world — can clash with decor.
12. A set of makeup spatulas because you spent $40 on that color-matching foundation and you'll be damned if even one drop goes to waste — especially in this economy.
13. A pair of leak-proof period leggings so you don't have to worry about stains or rogue pads whether you're working out or perfecting your couch potato form.
14. A necklace layering clasp that will eliminate your need for 20 extra minutes every morning just to sort out your accessories. With the Necklet, you just attach your three necklaces of choice, and then let the magnetic clasp work it's magic. Plus, you don't have to worry about tangles!
15. A BedJet cooling and warming system which makes it possible to regulate your nighttime temperature so you can stop waking up in a pool of sweat.
16. An under-cabinet jar opener because there is nothing more aggravating than trying to open a jar for 20 minutes, asking your friend to do it, and having to listen to them gloat about how easy it was.
17. A bottle-emptying kit so you can use every. last. drop. of your shampoo/dish soap/Mike's Hot Honey without having to repeatedly smack it against your hand like a Heinz bottle. (Let's add that to the list of things that shouldn't be embarrassing but is objectively embarrassing, huh?)
18. A flat outlet plug that can be placed behind furniture or in other areas where you'd like to eliminate some cord clutter.
19. A magnetic iPad wall mount so you can attach your tablet to just about any surface — no extra pieces or installation required. Stick it to your mirror so you can watch Netflix while you complete your skincare routine or place it on a wall in your kitchen so you can follow a TikTok cooking tutorial.
20. A set of super-strong magnetic strips to elevate beer and soda bottles so you can nix the annoying cardboard holders they come in. Plus, now you can free up an extra few inches underneath where you can slide in your XL bag of string cheese.
21. A magnetic stove shelf on which you can stack your go-to spices, oils, and kitschy salt and pepper shakers. This will also prevent any food from getting back there if you seemingly can't boil a pot of pasta without flinging penne everywhere.
22. A 360-degree rotating nail clipper so you can trim your nails and toenails without having to perform any Cirque du Soleil-like contortions.
23. A set of waterproof eyeliner stamps for those who LOVE the look of winged liner, but can't help but shake like a leaf when attempting to paint them on. If you're anything like me, you always get one *perfect* eye and then seemingly forget how to use your hands when it comes to your second eye.
24. A night light outlet cover so you can immediately confirm that there's not an intruder in your bathroom. You may be in your thirties, but with the amount of true crime podcasts you listen to, it's never been more necessary.
25. A mini ladybug vacuum ready to suck up eraser shavings and chip crumbs, because despite the fact that you're at home now and not in an office, the snacks are still flowing.
26. A dress weight so you can avoid a Marilyn Monroe moment when a gust of wind tries to take your skirt for a spin. I've lived in NYC long enough to have had this experience (damn you giant SoHo grates!) and let me say I desperately wish I had these on hand.
27. A pair of microfiber duster slippers which turn your midnight run to the fridge into a mini cleaning session. Whoops, did you spill a bit of milk while taking a bite of your cookie? No worries — just give it a lil' wipey wipe.
28. A large cup holder, because whoever designed the built-in ones in your car didn't consider the fact that you exclusively drink from XL water bottles.
29. A faux book display that actually hides cords and cables in its hollow interior. If your router is ruining the aesthetic of your bookshelf or media stand, this is the solution!
30. A biodegradeable bacon sponge on which you can drain grease from fried foods because you could not only clog your *own* drain if you dispose of it improperly, but your whole neighborhood sewer line as well.
31. A set of bedsheet holders that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.
32. And an all-natural, antibacterial yoga mat cleaner spray because last time your friend convinced you to accompany them to a Bikram class, you sweat *literal* buckets. This formula detoxifies and disinfects with a grounding amethyst- or rose quartz-infused blend of tea tree and peppermint.
Soulistic Root is an Etsy shop founded in 2018 based in Denver, Colorado that specializes in natural bath and beauty products.
Promising review: "I love the smell of this product and it shipped quickly. Works as intended for my yoga mat and block." —Kelly Greene
Get it from Soulistic Root on Etsy for $18+ (available in two options).