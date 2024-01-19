Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 32 Cool Products You've Probably Never Thought To Buy

    The holidays may be over, but you can *always* buy yourself a little treat.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge and then quickly crosscheck when you're in the middle of making chicken fingers. That way, you don't have to wash all the eggs and breadcrumbs off your hands and fumble with your phone to pull up Google.

    Reviewer holding the sheet, which includes cook times for foods like chicken nuggets, french fries, apple chips, bacon, vegetables, and more
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So glad that I came across these. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl

    Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (also available in white and in Spanish).

    2. An easily washable drip catcher if *nothing* grinds your gears quite like a soapy counter puddle after you just spent precious minutes cleaning dishes because you're not part of the 1% (AKA — the dishwasher-owning class).

    TwoLilacsStudio / Etsy

    Two Lilacs Studio is a small shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon run by Jacy Stratton.

    Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina

    Get it from Two Lilacs Studio on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and six colors).

    3. A charging cable tag so there's ~zero~ doubt as to whose lightning cable is whose. Last time your sister "accidentally" swapped yours out you got saddled with an old frayed one and that's not about to happen again.

    colorful pink, blue, and orange name tags that say &quot;Gaby,&quot; &quot;Chris&quot; and &quot;Patrick&quot; each on charging cables
    Delightful Luna/Etsy

    Delightful Luna is an Etsy shop based in North Carolina. They sell cool 3D-printed accessories, including magnets, keychains, and pen caps.

    Promising review: "They are perfect! Now my bf won’t steal my charger anymore. They clip so well!" —Etsy Customer

    Get it from Delightful Luna on Etsy for $9 (available in two charger types and 18 colors).

    4. A French press tumbler for the caffeine aficionado who's always running behind. With this insulated mug, you can brew your coffee or tea right from the car, office, or even Target parking lot.

    the two-piece silver tumbler and black lid
    Amazon

    The portable coffee maker is super simple to use. Just add ground coffee and hot water to the outer tumbler, wait three minutes, and then insert the inner press and push down like you would a normal French press. A built-in micro filter traps your grounds at the bottom of the cup so you won't suck up any bitter bits.

    Promising review: "I was given this mug as a gift and I use it daily. It's the best thing since sliced bread. It's easy to use, cleans up in a second, is well insulated, and makes a great cup of coffee (actually two cups). I recently returned from an extended stay in Guatemala. My favorite things I had while there were my hiking boots and this press. Every morning fresh brewed Guatemalan coffee. Buy this for yourself, and as gifts. Yours friends will love you forever no matter what you do to them in the future :)" —U Know Who

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).

    5. A set of TikTok-famous storage scrunchies so you can keep your cash money, lip balm, keys, and other small accessories nice and accessible while you're at the gym, running a quick errand, or otherwise avoiding having to carry a purse. 

    lip balm, pins, and other small items inside a reviewer's blue velvet scrunchie with zipper closure
    the scrunchie on reviewer's wrist
    www.amazon.com

    See them in action on TikTok here

    Promising review: "LIFE-CHANGER. I don't have to bring my whole purse with me anymore. This fits so much more than expected and the colors are perfect. The blue especially is beautiful. Good quality." —Tia

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven color combinations).

    6. A spinning makeup brush cleaner to eliminate caked on foundation, bronzer, and blush with très minimal effort. Plus, it's a bit like a science experiment, and who doesn't like that?

    amazon.com

    What's included: one brush spinner brush, two spindles, one spinner bowl, one splash guard ring, eight flexible brush collars, and one collar stand.

    Promising review: "I had a stack of makeup brushes I hadn’t cleaned in a while because it takes FOREVER to wash them by hand. So, I ordered this hoping it would live up to the hype. It does! I was able to clean most of my brushes with the handle attachments and got them all done in about 40 minutes, whereas it has taken me over an hour in the past. Of course, the 40 minutes includes a learning curve, so it should take even less time next time. Doesn’t require a lot of water (unless you like cleaning up messes, it will spill out if too much is added) or brush cleaner. Brushes came out perfectly clean and ready for use. Great price for the time and manual labor saved!" —L S Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two colors).

    7. A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into. No more song and dance with your dust pan trying to brush up every last speck of dust.

    The touchless vacuum in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Housework has a lot to teach about physics, math, and philosophy. There is no greater reminder of the Sisyphean fight against entropy than household chores, and Zeno's paradox is exemplified by the little line of dirt left behind by the dustpan, reducing in magnitude by half each time you try to sweep it up, and yet you can never make it go away. The existential crisis I have every time I clean my house has been alleviated by the EyeVac. Just sweep the undesirable atoms (cat hair and litter) into the sensor zone of the vacuum, and like an event horizon, the dirt disappears, sucked into the black hole of the EyeVac. Highly recommended." —Joy

    Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in nine colors/designs).

    8. A dual dispenser if your household takes their cereal choices v, v seriously.

    black dual dispenser each one holding cereal
    Amazon

    These dispensers are designed to preserve food freshness for 45 days, and each one can hold up to 17.5 ounces of dry food. Each twist dispenses about 1 ounce.

    Promising review: "I love the convenience of just turning a knob and cereal appears. No fuss, no mess! I bought this because my 14-year-old can't seem to pour a bowl of cereal without spilling it or the milk or both. This would have been convenient when he was a little boy looking to help himself. The container releases one serving at a time per turn of knob. Good for calorie control. But great for clumsy hands in a hurry! No spills at all!" —Cindy120

    Get it from Amazon for $25.

    9. A subtle, Bluetooth-compatible safety bracelet that will give you peace of mind no matter where you are or what time it is. Plus, it just looks like a normal ol' cuff.

    Flare

    Flare is a woman-founded brand from Sara de Zarraga and Quinn Fitzgerald. The two met at Harvard Business School and are very open about Flare having been inspired by their surviving sexual assault. In emergency situations, the innovative cuff can send a text (like the one above), receive a fake call, and even send your GPS location to 911. Depending on how often it's used, the bracelet's battery can last up to two years.

    Promising review: "I am so impressed!! The phone call options are so natural and believable, and the ability to customize the name of both the Flare 'caller' and 'texter' is ingenious. I did a couple of test calls and texts, and they worked perfectly. Thanks again for all the time, effort, and thought that obviously went into the creation of this beautiful safety piece. I am so impressed!!" —Alexandra

    Get it from Flare for $149 (available in four finishes and two metal colors).

    10. A Thaw Claw for those times when mom asked you to take the chicken out of the freezer hours ago but you were so sucked into Sims 4 (recreating your neighborhood, naturally), that you totally forgot.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the thaw claw used to defrost chicken
    amazon.com

    The gadget not only keeps your meat submerged, but the manufacturer says it also thaws it seven times faster than other methods!

    Promising review: "I am a stickler for properly defrosting meat after working in food service for years and this makes that process super easy and surprisingly quick! I've even convinced my father — a retired rocket scientist — that this is the best way to defrost." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).

    11. A stacking planter with a hidden built-in saucer that catches excess water. The ingenious design eliminates the need for plastic saucers and cork pads which — while not the end of the world — can clash with decor.

    2Modern

    Get it from 2Modern for $32+ (available in four sizes and two colors).

    12. A set of makeup spatulas because you spent $40 on that color-matching foundation and you'll be damned if even one drop goes to waste — especially in this economy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Thrilled with this affordable tool. At first glance, I was worried the small spatula wouldn’t be small enough to fit into my Burt's Bees Day Lotion bottle opening, but I was pleasantly surprised when I was able to easily slip it through and scrape the sides of the bottle. I wonder why I have never thought to get this? All this time I have been living in ignorance, believing that the last bits of my precious face cream were a lost cause. This mildly life changing product is totally worth it!" —AmazonGirl777

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99 (available in four colors).

    13. A pair of leak-proof period leggings so you don't have to worry about stains or rogue pads whether you're working out or perfecting your couch potato form.

    a model wearing the black leggings and practicing yoga
    Ruby Love

    Ruby Love is a Black woman-founded apparel company from Crystal Etienne. All of the brand's bodysuits, underwear, leggings, and sleep shorts feature patent-pending technology that protects against leaks and stains. Their leggings can be worn with or without a pad as they can collect up to 2.5 tampons' worth of your flow.

    Get them from Ruby Love for $49.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL).

    14. A necklace layering clasp that will eliminate your need for 20 extra minutes every morning just to sort out your accessories. With the Necklet, you just attach your three necklaces of choice, and then let the magnetic clasp work it's magic. Plus, you don't have to worry about tangles!

    amazon.com

    Necklet was founded by Ricki Hansen, a digital marketer based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company is now run by Hansen and her sister Stacie, a fashion blogger and graphic designer, and is part of Amazon's Launchpad program.

    Promising review: "I’ve tried the off-brand cheap ones and I can honestly say this is so worth the price. I wear multiple necklaces all the time, some very heavy necklaces at that and the cheap ones were causing the magnets to separate and fall off my neck. This one is by far the best! The design is smart and foolproof. The magnet is VERY strong, much stronger than the cheap replicas. There’s even a little click mechanism that secures the magnet in place. I’m sold and definitely happy I splurged for this over the cheap ones.... beyond worth the price."Cecelia

    Get it from Amazon for $42 (available in two finishes).

    15. A BedJet cooling and warming system which makes it possible to regulate your nighttime temperature so you can stop waking up in a pool of sweat.

    Amazon

    The futuristic gadget (which works on beds of all sizes) is outfitted with biorhythm sleep technology. Basically, that's just a fancy way of saying it's programmed to change the temperature each hour of the night to help you sleep better. You can also set the temperature to whatever degree you'd like by using the accompanying remote. If you're a cold sleeper, you can also set it to heat mode and it'll warm you up 15 times faster than a regular ol' blanket! Just plug the small unit into an outlet, slip the vacuum-like tube under your sheets, set your preferred temperature and you're good to go. Since there are no wires or anything like that, it also won't affect the coziness of your mattress.

    Promising review: "First time I have ever been moved to write a review on Amazon but this is the single most amazing product if you sleep hot! This thing WORKS and it is saving my life! It only took a NASA engineer to solve my propensity to burst into to flames every night at 2 a.m.!" —Matthes

    Get it from Amazon for $489.

    16. An under-cabinet jar opener because there is nothing more aggravating than trying to open a jar for 20 minutes, asking your friend to do it, and having to listen to them gloat about how easy it was.

    Amazon

    Since the unit has a V-grip, it can be used for jars of all sizes and even hard-to-open medicine bottles. Plus, it comes with industrial-strength adhesive strips so you can peel and stick it right into place if you don't want to screw it into your cabinet.

    Promising review: "The opener is thin enough that when installed under a cabinet you don't see it (unless you bend down, of course). Really easy to install... all screws included and none of the screws poked through into the inside of the cabinet. First jar I tried, a large pickle jar, was so easy to open I didn't realize it had already opened it until a drop of liquid hit my finger... lol. Definitely recommend this product!" —Dagmar Spencer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

    17. A bottle-emptying kit so you can use every. last. drop. of your shampoo/dish soap/Mike's Hot Honey without having to repeatedly smack it against your hand like a Heinz bottle. (Let's add that to the list of things that shouldn't be embarrassing but is objectively embarrassing, huh?)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The kit comes with small, medium, large, and extra-large attachments so you should be able to use it with any bottle in your house.

    Promising review: "I will never fight with a pump bottle again. As soon as it gets difficult to pump anything out of any bottle, I will waste no time in 'flipping it.' I'm so glad someone created this. Upside-down bottles are such a small annoyance in life, but this simple solution really means a lot. 100% worth the price." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in packs of one, two, and six).

    18. A flat outlet plug that can be placed behind furniture or in other areas where you'd like to eliminate some cord clutter.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the outlet being used behind furniture
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very, very nice. I am a renter so putting a huge hole in the wall to hide my wires was not going to happen. After searching for something that could help with the look of the wires in my living room, I was glad to have come across this socket! I love it. I just installed it last night, I’m extremely happy with the look and the adhesive works really good. I highly recommend it :)" —Nlizr

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in five different lengths/configurations).

    19. A magnetic iPad wall mount so you can attach your tablet to just about any surface — no extra pieces or installation required. Stick it to your mirror so you can watch Netflix while you complete your skincare routine or place it on a wall in your kitchen so you can follow a TikTok cooking tutorial.

    an iPad with a magnet on the back and another magnet on a wall
    Amazon

    The two-piece magnetic mount is strong enough to support all iPads (including the Pro) Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Notes, Microsoft Surfaces, and the Google Nexus. Both pieces of the mount feature peel-and-stick 3M adhesive so installation really couldn't be simpler.

    Promising review: "These magnets are stronger than you think they might be. I now have multiple magnets throughout my house because I use my iPads to control my smart home. They are big iPads and it holds them up with no problem." —Christopher D

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    20. A set of super-strong magnetic strips to elevate beer and soda bottles so you can nix the annoying cardboard holders they come in. Plus, now you can free up an extra few inches underneath where you can slide in your XL bag of string cheese.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The set comes with two magnetic strips which can be arranged in three different positions. Each holds six bottles.

    Promising review: "Works great in my fridge. Super strong and frees up space on the bottom. I only have an inch of clearance but it does allow me to slide things under it and I no longer deal with falling over bottles." —Raemi

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $29.99.

    21. A magnetic stove shelf on which you can stack your go-to spices, oils, and kitschy salt and pepper shakers. This will also prevent any food from getting back there if you seemingly can't boil a pot of pasta without flinging penne everywhere.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the black shelf holding various pantry items like soy sauce and tabasco
    amazon.com

    The shelf works with both flat and curved stoves. It doesn't require any adhesives or installation and the magnets can even be repositioned for a custom fit. PS: StoveShelf is a US-based small business!

    Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and finishes).

    22. A 360-degree rotating nail clipper so you can trim your nails and toenails without having to perform any Cirque du Soleil-like contortions.

    a model using the black nail clipper to trim their nails
    Amazon

    The lightweight, ergonomic clippers are especially helpful if you have arthritis or limited mobility/flexibility.

    Promising review: "These clippers are a lifesaver for me. It's nearly impossible for me to reach around my toes with a regular clipper to trim my toenails. Being able to turn the clipper part sideways makes it possible for me to get a clean cut and see what I'm doing. I'm right handed but you can turn it to either side if you're left handed. I am so glad I ordered this!" —Anonymous Reader

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    23. A set of waterproof eyeliner stamps for those who LOVE the look of winged liner, but can't help but shake like a leaf when attempting to paint them on. If you're anything like me, you always get one *perfect* eye and then seemingly forget how to use your hands when it comes to your second eye.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This set comes with two stamps — one for your right eye and one for your left. Once you apply the wing, flip the pen over to find a fine tip applicator so you can finish off your look.

    Promising review: "This thing is amaaaazing! I pretty much gave up on winged eyeliner because I just couldn’t get it right. Didn’t even know stamps existed and randomly came across this and it had good reviews so I gave it a chance. Got it in the mail and tried it right away and was sooo excited that I used the left stamp for both sides and it looked a little crooked. Then I remembered there’s a right and a left. Tried it again and it turned out beautifully. There’s just something about winged eyeliner that’s so fly. Ohhh and another thing. It’s pretty darn sturdy! I took a nap and caught myself rubbing my eye a little and thought 'dang I messed up my eyeliner' and when I got up and checked it was still in tact! It def lasts all day." —Chrissy

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three sizes).

    24. A night light outlet cover so you can immediately confirm that there's not an intruder in your bathroom. You may be in your thirties, but with the amount of true crime podcasts you listen to, it's never been more necessary.

    nightlight in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    amazon.com

    The outlet cover snaps right on so you don't have to worry about extra electrical work or tools. It also automatically turns on and off depending on how dark your space is, so you don't have to remember to do it yourself.

    Promising review: "These are fantastic! They provide a nice muted, downcast light. We use them on our upstairs landing, the stairwell, and in our kitchen. It's a nice way to ensure guests and kids know where they are at night without having to turn on overhead lights, and without having to use up a plug. Would definitely purchase again if we find we need more night-lights!" —Heather W

    Get it from Amazon for $22.98 (available in four finishes). 

    25. A mini ladybug vacuum ready to suck up eraser shavings and chip crumbs, because despite the fact that you're at home now and not in an office, the snacks are still flowing.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the ladybug vacuum which is roughly the size of a computer mouse
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little ladybug does a heck of a lot more than I even expected. The suction power is remarkable given how small it is. Even better, it pulls all the crumbs out of the grooves on our new table. It was almost impossible to keep the grooves clean, and was a constant concern with this new table. This quiet little ladybug vacuum gets in there and cleans them up in one pass. Plus, it’s cute, and my cat somehow thinks it’s a toy for him. Way better than expected!" —Janet Evans

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors/patterns).

    26. A dress weight so you can avoid a Marilyn Monroe moment when a gust of wind tries to take your skirt for a spin. I've lived in NYC long enough to have had this experience (damn you giant SoHo grates!) and let me say I desperately wish I had these on hand.

    Etsy

    The adhesive weights come in a pack of four and each weighs 0.5 ounces or — what Etsy seller Christina, of DressStrong, equates them to — 13 jelly beans. To use, just peel the label from the weight and stick it the hem of your dress or skirt. When you're done for the day, you simply peel it off and store it. When stored properly, you should get at least six uses out of each.

    Promising review: "Such a great product, kept my lightweight summer dress down during friend's outdoor wedding. They are the perfect weight — heavy enough to keep your skirt down when it's very windy, but not too heavy that they pull it in an awkward way. They're also absolutely invisible and stayed on the whole time. PS: Fast shipping and a cute handwritten note from a seller, just great." —Marina

    Get it from DressStrong on Etsy for $15+ (available in individual or bulk quantities).

    27. A pair of microfiber duster slippers which turn your midnight run to the fridge into a mini cleaning session. Whoops, did you spill a bit of milk while taking a bite of your cookie? No worries — just give it a lil' wipey wipe.

    The pink bunny slippers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This must be the greatest idea since the discovery of fire! Two days in, and my hardwood is shining! And all with just walking around! Of course the quality is pedestrian (pardon), of course it doesn’t look like it was made by Versace, but that’s not the point, is it?" —Nigel

    Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five sizes and 16 styles).

    28. A large cup holder, because whoever designed the built-in ones in your car didn't consider the fact that you exclusively drink from XL water bottles.

    A large water bottle sitting in the cup holder
    amazon.com

    The insert has a tapered base that goes from 3.2 to 2.6 inches so it fits in most standard cup holders. It's suitable for cups and bottles 32 to 40 ounces.

    Promising review: "The console cupholders in the Chevy Colorado are ridiculously small. Good for a 12-oz paper cup and that's it. There is a thick rubbery liner within the cupholder area, and this Smart Kup slides in and grips nicely. Also, it goes in deep enough to be stable. With a full 40-oz insulated Hydro Flask in it, the holder doesn't move or tip over or pop out of the cup holder hole during sharp turns. The cup also keeps the Hydro Flask from falling out of the cup, because it sits deep enough." —Bartimus Max

    Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in two colors).

    29. A faux book display that actually hides cords and cables in its hollow interior. If your router is ruining the aesthetic of your bookshelf or media stand, this is the solution!

    Four photos which show how from the front, the display looks like a stack of books but from the back it&#x27;s actually empty
    Amazon

    Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from upcycled books.

    Not every display will have the exact books shown above but if you want to check out the titles ahead of time, select "YES, preview books" when checking out and enable Amazon notifications so the seller can send you a pic!

    Promising review: "This is perfect for hiding our router and accessories in our bookcase. Love it!" —supergirl

    Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29.

    30. A biodegradeable bacon sponge on which you can drain grease from fried foods because you could not only clog your *own* drain if you dispose of it improperly, but your whole neighborhood sewer line as well.

    a pile of freshly cooked bacon on top of the bacon sponge
    Amazon Handmade

    FYI: The towel absorbs 10 (!) times it's weight in grease and absorbs liquids 20 times faster than other fabrics. Plus, it comes from a woman-owned small businesses based in Denver, Colorado. 

    Promising review: "This is great. I don’t like using loads of paper towels in draining meat, but I didn’t know what else to use. The bacon sponge is absorbent and easy to clean. It performs as advertised and makes me feel better about eliminating another source of waste." —PamelaRenee

    Get it from Green City Living on Amazon Handmade for $14.99.

    31. A set of bedsheet holders that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before and after photos which show a sheet popping off the corner of a mattress and then a sheet attached securely
    amazon.com

    Each pack comes with four bands which can stretch from 12 to 18 inches and hold adequate tension. And BedBand is a small biz!

    Promising review: "Say goodbye to rearranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill, so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these Bed Bands, our sheets stay put no matter what. The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." —Khalysee

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors and four pack sizes).

    32. And an all-natural, antibacterial yoga mat cleaner spray because last time your friend convinced you to accompany them to a Bikram class, you sweat *literal* buckets. This formula detoxifies and disinfects with a grounding amethyst- or rose quartz-infused blend of tea tree and peppermint. 

    bottle of yoga matt cleaner
    Soulistic Root / Etsy

    Soulistic Root is an Etsy shop founded in 2018 based in Denver, Colorado that specializes in natural bath and beauty products.

    Promising review: "I love the smell of this product and it shipped quickly. Works as intended for my yoga mat and block." —Kelly Greene

    Get it from Soulistic Root on Etsy for $18+ (available in two options).

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.