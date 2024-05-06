20 Comfy Bottoms Guaranteed To Make You Forget All About Jeans

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants that allow for ample airflow. It's basically like wearing a dress, but you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone if a gust of wind catches you by surprise.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more, though, because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!" —Bretta Little
Get them from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS—2X, short sizes, and 31 colors).
2. A pair of high-waisted palazzo pants you'll be tempted to wear every. single. day. of spring as they're just that freaking comfy. Reviewers also say they're super breathable and surprisingly wrinkle-resistant.
3. A tennis skort with built-in shorts, so you don't have to worry about flashing anyone or chafing! Sounds pretty ideal to me.
Promising review: "SO COMFY AND SO CUTE. I never want to wear anything else haha. They don’t ride up, they’re high-waisted, the fabric is great and not super thin...what more could you want?! Definitely going to get some more in other colors!" —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $19.78+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
4. A stylish overall jumpsuit if you've "lost" the ability to wear real pants (you know, ones with zippers and buttons) after working from home for the last four years.
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–5X and 26 colors).
5. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
Promising reviews: "This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are $60+ but this one is the best I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" —Abby
"I love this skirt! Adds a bit of fancy to any occasion! I love the merlot color but I’m probably going to buy another. Very comfortable, and I put it in the dryer on the wrinkle-free setting, and it came out perfect! True to size too." —C.Pappas
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors).
6. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers say are comparable to Lululemon Align Joggers — but for less than 30 bucks. 💃 🤸
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style, and they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
7. A three-tier bohemian skirt that will have you feeling yourself so much, you'll stop for impromptu photo shoots anytime you pass something even remotely ~aesthetic~. AKA a flowering tree, some impressive graffiti, or even just a patch of well-watered grass.
Promising reviews: "This, by far, is my most favorite skirt. I am a skirt-wearier anyways, so I have quite a few. Every time I wear it I get several compliments. I pair it with several tops. It fits great, is lightweight, and has a half-slip already sewn into it. I have now bought three more of these in different colors." —Sherry Charlene Seres
"I have about five of these skirts. I am a teacher, and they are comfortable and wash well. They can be worn year-round. I highly recommend this product." —meme
Get it from Amazon for $31.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 12 colors/prints).
8. Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings if you've not only sworn off jeans, but *any* bottoms that aren't made of at least 5% spandex.
Promising review: "So soft and silky, nice and thin and breathable. Stretches perfectly, always comfortable never feels tight across the stomach, but with enough elasticity to not feel like they are going to show your butt crack! Buying my second round now. The first round lasted over a year and are still in good condition, with minimal pilling, only right in the crotch area with friction. No fading, and no shrinking!" —Leah Lynch
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns).
9. A lightweight, eye-catching striped lounge set — it comes with a matching top! — that'll make getting dressed so 👏 dang 👏 easy. Buy a few and you won't have to put any effort into your entire spring/summer wardrobe.
Promising reviews: "Bought this cause I saw a girl on TikTok wear it. And I was very happy with what I received. This type of set is hit-and-miss. This is a hit. I sized up for a more oversized look, and it was perfect! I recommend!" —Rosemary Andreas
"I bought this for vacation, but also just a cute summer set, and I love it! The shorts fit great, and the top is oversized, just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 23 styles).
10. A stretchy tank top jumpsuit so comfortable and stylish, you can even wear it to bed and then roll through the next day without a wardrobe change.
Pssst! Reviewers also say this is a great option during pregnancy because it's bump-friendly and works long after baby is born!
Promising review: "This romper is so comfy. It is the best travel outfit of all time. You can dress it up or down. Wear it out for dinner or just to get groceries. I’m buying more in other colors!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and in 22 colors/ styles).
11. A pair of printed satin pants SO silky, you'll consider shaving your legs before you wear them. Is there any better feeling??? I think not.
Beginning Boutique is a woman–founded Aussie brand based in Brisbane. In an effort to be more sustainable and ethical, they ship in compostable packaging and partner with programs like Thread Together to recycle and upcycle old stock.
Promising review: "These pants are the perfect length for girls on the taller size, the waist fit could not be more true to size and the print is so vibrant and bright!" —Jamie T.
Get them from Beginning Boutique for $74.99 (available in sizes 0–18 and in seven colors/patterns).
12. A high-waisted swing skirt that's as easy to style as a trusty pair of jeans. Add a tank, tee, sweater, or jean jacket on top and go wild with your footwear — there's no wrong way to finish the equation.
Promising review: "I love, love, love this skirt! I love it so much that I immediately bought four more in different colors. It’s high-waisted and the perfect length without being too short. If you’re on the fence... get the skirt! I found the polka-dotted ones are true to size while the florals are more snug with less stretch." —Kara DiBie
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 43 colors/prints).
13. A pair of wide-leg floral pants from Brazilian brand Farm Rio that — if you couldn't tell — is known for bold colors, personality-filled prints, and versatile silhouettes. AKA three things that speak to my soul.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough about these pants! So soft and flowing, lightweight fabric and beautiful colors!! It’s already summer weather in Florida, so I wore them to a girlfriend’s birthday brunch and got tons of compliments!! Highly recommend!" —JinFL
Get them from Anthropologie for $158 (available in sizes XXS–XL).
14. A machine-washable (!!!) satin mini skirt prepared to pull the weight of your entire outfit.
Promising review: "This is the perfect silk skirt! It’s comfortable and perfect for all seasons. I’ve washed it several times (delicate cycle, cold, hang dry, then steam to get out wrinkles) and it’s held up very well! Highly recommend and will be purchasing in other colors." —