28 Pieces Of Clothing Reviewers Say They Get So Many Compliments On

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans that go where no low-rise jean has ever gone before — up, up, up past your bellybutton.
Promising review: "These are the cutest jeans ever! I love them so much! They are stretchy and so comfortable. I will definitely be buying more. I get so many compliments when I wear them." —None
Get them from Amazon for $47.70+ (available in sizes 24–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 13 washes).
2. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." —Daria Z.
Get it from Amazon for $35.92+ (available in sizes XXS—5X and in 24 colors/ patterns).
3. Or a similar high-waisted midi skirt but with a leg slit you can pop your thigh out of for a lil' sun (or tuck it away under tights when it's chilly).
Promising review: "I wasn’t sure I was going to like this skirt when I bought it. Even when I received it, I wasn’t ‘sure’ as it was out of my comfort zone. But I wore it and it grew on me and I received lots of compliments so I knew I made a good decision. The fit is perfect on me and the colors just pop and make you look vibrant!" —Zulema
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 31 colors/prints).
4. A seriously *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.
Promising review: "Love, love, love. Lightweight, but not see-through and I always get compliments. I like to tie T-shirts over it to make it more casual! Definitely ordering a few more! 🤣" —Mattie Anne
Get it from Amazon for $43.92+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 25 colors).
5. Some square-toe ballet flats if you're finally succumbing to balletcore after watching 10,000 GRWM videos that inevitably feature the style.
Promising review: "Super cute! Runs true to size, didn't have to break them in or anything. Received tons of compliments, too! The bottoms of the shoes are super slippery, so beware of that but you can get little anti-slip stickers to put on the bottom of shoes from Amazon, so problem solved." —Margarita S.
Get them from Dolce Vita for $120 (available in sizes 5–13 an in 10 colors/styles).
6. A geometric tee that works just like any regular ol' tee but with ✨a little extra spice ✨in the form of a cutout.
Marcella is a New York–based small business that describes its ethically and sustainably made designs as "minimalism with edge."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this shirt. It is such a cute design and the material is soft and comfy. I've worn it twice and both times I've received multiple compliments. When I shop online I don’t like the wait…well, I was pleasantly surprised as I received this top a lot sooner than I had anticipated!!
I would definitely buy from this store again." —Marie
Get it from Marcella for $65 (available in sizes XS–XXXL and in two colors).
7. An oversized plaid shacket some people may get a kick out of because they're really meant for function, not fashion, but here we are!
Promising reviews: "I bought the one in brown and tan. I loved it from the minute I took it out of the package. The quality is incredible. It keeps me warm. I have gotten so many compliments on it. I’m thinking about ordering another one in the same color; the blue one is really nice too. Five stars." —Thea Pachtman
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 12 colors).
8. An oversized faux-leather shirt jacket you can style just as easily as a jean jacket. Button it up or leave it open if you actually had time to match what you're wearing underneath.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this jacket!!! Every time I wear it I always receive compliments and it’s the perfect jacket for a night out. I HIGHLY recommend this for anyone looking for a leather button down." —eashurst
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 11 colors).
9. An oversized sweater-vest which is the *choice* grandma/grandpa knit of the season. Throw it on over a crisp button-down and you're in business, baby.
Promising review: "I’ve gotten a ton of compliments on this vest and been asked where I bought it twice. It’s heavyweight so it hangs nicely. The fit is boxy and loose, which is what I wanted. Looks great with high-waisted jeans!" —R. Flip
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 15 colors).
10. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set that's sure to pass for Skims but honor your TJ Maxx budget.
Promising review: "Ain't nobody tryin' to spend $800 on jammies and loungewear. But these Kim Kardashi-don'ts are just what the doctor ordered. SO, so, soooooo comfortable, cozy, and received compliments and, dare I say, a bit of admiration from my 15-year-old daughter. WIN!!!! Buy this set! Give it away as a gift! All of the things!" —Danielle Torres
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors).
11. A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants with a bit of stretch and pockets — real ones! No tiny lil' things that can barely fit that quarter you found on the ground.
Check out a TikTok of the pants in action.
Promising review: "When I wore them for an evening out, I got three compliments. I bought my 16-year-old trendy niece a pair and she loves them too. They are lightweight, breathable, and moderately stretchy. Unless you're looking close, you can't tell they're not leather. Obviously they don't feel like leather, but who cares. For the price, these pants are fantastic. I'd definitely recommend." —Mimi
Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XL and in 22 colors/styles).
12. A faux suede moto jacket you can *literally* wear with anything. There was a time when my mom told me to stop using the word literally 'cause I said it every two seconds, but mom, I swear it's justified in this case!
Promising review: "I could've gone one size smaller if I wanted it more fitted but I like a loose feel. I love the buttery soft material and feel like a runway model in this jacket... I get so many compliments every time I wear it! I now have brown, burgundy, rose pink, and I can't wait to get the dark spotted one too!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors).
13. A teddy coat that's positively hibernation-ready but also sophisticated thanks to its tailored silhouette and large lapels. You can use it to dress up any outfit including the most basic (no haters) leggings and a tee.
This is definitely the type of thing you buy in multiple colors but whether you choose to gift those too or keep them for yourself is your business!
Promising review: "I LOVE this coat!! I was hesitant when I ordered it due to a few reviews but it is so adorable and I am so impressed. First, it is so soft. I had no problems with the fuzzies coming off like other reviews said. Secondly, it is extremely warm! It doesn't button, but is large enough to pull closed and keep you toasty. I ordered black and it matches everything. I wear it with dress clothes and jeans and both look amazing! Lastly, I have gotten so many compliments, even more so than my designer coats! The fit is great. There's a little stretch to it and overall just an A+ purchase." —Therese Tanis
Get it from Amazon for $61.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 24 colors/patterns).
14. A cozy Aerie V-neck sweater I can all but guarantee you will LIVE in this winter. It's got an oversized fit and longer cuffs you can even wear pulled all the way down — or Ariana Grande style, if you will.
15. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants with pockets for everything you could possibly want to keep on your person. Phone, keys, wallet, gum, Hi-Chew? Check. You could even store your leftover tots Napoleon Dynamite-style.
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I love, love, love these cargos! They fit so nice (and they make your but look nice lol) I want to get every color. I could have sized up because of the drawstring, but I still like how they fit! I get compliments on them so much." —Asia
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors).
16. A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants that allow for ample airflow. It's basically like wearing a dress, but you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone if a gust of wind catches you by surprise.
Promising review: "If you're undecided... buy these. By far my favorite pair of pants. So comfortable. I get compliments every time I wear them. I've now bought them in three different colors!" —Beckaroosy
Get them from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 31 colors and patterns).
17. A versatile oversized sweater vest you can throw on over button downs, dresses, turtlenecks — you name it! If you become super attached to it and find yourself wearing it far too often, fear not as it also comes in 43 designs, so no one will be the wiser.
Promising reviews: "Such a great deal for the quality of this sweater vest! I received mannyyyyy compliments on this outfit. Perfect for that fall/winter weather!" —Brittany J.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 43 colors/patterns).
18. An oversized cardigan with pom-pom-adorned arms I just can't get enough of. Reminder: Sometimes more really is more.
Promising review: "Always get a lot of compliments. Super comfy and bumped up a size for that oversized look too. Highly recommend, especially against other cardigans. This one is thicker and keeps you warm, unlike those weirdly thin ones." —Marilyn Taruc
Get it from Amazon for $39.88 (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors).