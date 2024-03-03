28 Chic Pieces Of Furniture That Are $200 And Under

1. A button-tufted bed frame with such a gorgeous silhouette, no one will even throw a glance at all the stuff you've shoved under your bed because storage in your apartment is v limited.
Promising review: "I wanted to upgrade from the floor-level platform frame I had and was going for an elevated, hotel room-like approach. This product was PHENOMENAL in helping me achieve that look. Color of the headboard and foot was more cream than a stark white and I really liked it. Sturdy and supportive so far. No complaints." —Becca Rattenberger
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in sizes Full–King and in three colors).
2. A contemporary sling chair you can add to your primary bedroom or even use in place of a couch if you have a teensy tiny living room.
Promising review: "Fabric is soft and very nice. Pillows have funky stuffing and definitely require a good fluffing, but this chair is certainly a comp for a higher-end one that costs well over $1,000. So, it's still worth it in the end! They are very sturdy and took me almost an hour each to put together. I have a set of two." —Victoria
Get it from Amazon for $94+ (available individually or in a set of two and in seven colors)
3. A wavy floor-length mirror sure to elevate every selfie you take. Just be ready with the Amazon link 'cause friends will be asking for it...
Promising review: "I am shocked by the quality of this mirror for under $200. The velvet is gorgeous in person, and it is incredibly sturdy. It is really heavy, so if you want to hang it, make sure you have a stud. Its weight allows it to stay tilted on the ground, too, without moving around. Honestly, I am shocked at the price and the quality. I was really hesitant, but it looks like something from West Elm. Truly a $500 mirror. Love it." —Dan Schwalbe
Get it from Amazon for $109.99 (available in three shapes and seven colors).
4. A rattan room divider so you can cordon off a corner of your bedroom to use as a dedicated WFH space or create a changing area (it's great at concealing your "clothes chair.")
Promising review: "This is such a beautiful privacy screen. Photos don't capture the true beauty. Packaged well and already pieced together, three panels that fold open and close with ease while standing balanced on a flat surface. This gives just the right amount of coverage and privacy for whatever your reason may be. The rattan design gives a boho feel with the wicker-like texture, warm tone, and natural earthy feel." —MommyClock
Get it from Target for $150.
5. A glass-top desk that'll keep you real honest when it comes to clutter. Sure, there's a storage cubby, but everything is in plain sight so you may just be inclined to keep it organized! (Or not... I have a similar desk, and I certainly don't lol. 🤷♀️)
The glass top on this one is also strong tempered glass.
Promising review: "I love this desk with its durable glass top and white shelf underneath. I paired this desk with a kneeling chair also made of bamboo. Very comfortable place to work. I have to share my workspace with my guest room so I needed it to feel light and unobtrusive while also being functional. Couldn't be happier! Especially loved how well made this desk is and how it came together easily. Better than West Elm!" –Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $65.60+ (available in three desk sizes and three finishes).
6. A set of two boho sideboards with rattan doors capable of hiding all your living room electronics and board game collection so they don't interfere with your carefully crafted aesthetic.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this cabinet for my awkward bathroom space that needed additional storage. It really spruced up the room, and I have already received so many compliments on it. It was fairly easy to assemble; I did it by myself in about an hour and a half… even though I probably could have gotten it done faster with an extra set of hands. The cabinet is very cute and trendy with the 'boho chic' look that I have going on in my house, and it is very sturdy and spacious inside." —Missy F.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in various styles and finishes().
7. Or a two-door accent cabinet with glass panels so you're motivated to keep your books and boardgames in order.
Promising review: "I kept seeing this shelf online in home decor groups — I was so excited when it popped back in stock, and I could grab one! My husband said putting it together was smooth with no issues. I love the final result. We’re currently building a new house, and I can’t wait to use it in it. Very cute and nice — especially at the price point." —Beth
Get it from Target for $190.
8. A three-tier storage shelf with chic arched detailing sure to elevate any collection you display on it from purses and shoes to books and succulents.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $129.
9. A woven faux leather ottoman you can kick your feet up on when you're ready to catch up on all the drama that is Love Is Blind season 6. (I will talk about it to ANYONE willing to listen.)
Promising review: "Love them! Perfect high quality looking. Super on trend and made the finishing touches to my room. Even bought two!!" —Love Love Love
Get it from Target for $96 (originally $120).
10. A space-saving ladder desk that might just convince you to stop working from bed. Sure, it doesn't have the benefit of six pillows and a duvet, but your spine won't be bent like a cheese curl, and you can actually show your background on Zoom.
Promising review: "I had this blank corner in my living room, and I just knew this ladder desk would be a gorgeous addition to the area. I don't have an extra room for an office or even the kind of space in our small home to designate to a bulky desk. It was very easy to assemble. It took maybe 25 minutes to put together. I love having my own spot to get my work done on my MacBook. Plus, this spot is perfect to work on any crafts/DIYs. I added a pouf seat instead of a chair just to save even more space since it easily slides underneath the desk. Anyway, I'm so stoked about this purchase! I highly recommend it." —Heather Nicholson
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three finishes).
11. An acrylic coffee table so crystal clear, future guests will assume you're *really* on top of your cleaning. To the same point — reviewers suggest placing at least a coffee table book or two on top, or you could walk straight into it!
Promising review: "This table is beautiful. Packed remarkably well. I’ve had it for a few months now and just love it. Makes my smallish living room look so much larger." —susan e smith
Get it from Amazon for $129+ (available in six styles/sizes).
12. A set of velvet storage ottomans with gold skirting and smart pleats. Flip over the lid and you'll find a wooden tray perfect for balancing drinks or your dinner!
Promising reviews: "Great quality, they look expensive. They're soft and I get a lot of compliments!" —Amazon Customer
"Bought these for my closet and love them! The color and quality are both amazing! Love that they open for extra storage, too!" —Gorgeous Chandelier
Get a set of two from Amazon for $109.99 (available in seven colors).