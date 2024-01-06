30 Cheap Pet Products That’ll Actually Last, Because You’re Practically Broke After Buying Their Food And Paying Vet Bills

1. A durable rubber flying disc that's collected over 21,000 5-star reviews which attest to how beloved it is by all sorts of pups. Even if your pup is picky, statistically speaking... this toy should be a big win.
Promising review: "This is our girl's favorite toy! Our Labradoodle LOVES this! She loves for us to throw it for her but she also loves to just run around the yard with it or lay down and chew on it. She even 'sneaks' it into the house to chew it. It is very durable. She chews on it every day but it seems to be indestructible. Nice, sturdy, and entertaining toy for our Bailey!" —Paula
"So I have a Cane Corso who can chew up every toy ever made, but this right here he either can't break or it's his favorite toy because it has lasted months!!!" —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes).
2. A three-tier cat toy with polka-dot balls they can bat at. One of my cats puts her arms on both sides and essentially plays a modified version of tetherball just with herself.
Both of my cats love this but one, in particular, just can't get enough of this thing — especially in the middle of the night. More than once, I've woken up to her *punching* it and sliding it across the living room floor. She also loves to flip it over so it stands on the smallest tier and idk why but sure??
Promising review: "We bought this for our 2-year-old Maine Coon for Christmas last year. He absolutely loves playing with this. He bats the balls while laying beside it. He’ll also back up, lay down, shake his butt, and run and attack it. He also loves putting his paws down into the middle where there are holes, and no access to the balls. We’ve had it a year now and it is still one of his very favorite toys. Very happy with our purchase." —SharonLicht1964
Get it from Amazon for $12.10.
3. A fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
Promising review: "I seen several TikToks about this item! And it picked up dog hair that I couldn’t even visually see! Also works good on carpet. The handle is very durable and so is the rake part. The size of the pole is adjustable! I love the yellow handle, too! Makes me find it quicker than my broom! I have three dogs. All shed viciously! Will highly recommend and suggest this to anyone with dog hair issues." —Faith
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in eight configurations).
4. A grooming glove so you can give your pets all the love they desire while covertly brushing away mats and tangles, too. Use it on wet or dry fur (it's great in the bath) and on your feline friends as well.
Promising review: "This is my second glove, my first one lasted 8 years until the nubs finally wore down. My cat is VERY fluffy! Our routine is to brush before breakfast. My cat loves it. No matter if your hand is small or large, the glove has good Velcro to keep it on." —Carol
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
5. A glow-in-the-dark ball for babies who insist on late-night romps around the backyard. It remains lit for 20–30 minutes after just ~5~ minutes of light exposure, so you can fit in a good game of fetch before it loses its magic.
Promising review: "My dog is OBSESSED with this ball. He carries it around all day and won’t go to sleep unless it’s in his bed with him. The first one of these he had lasted FOUR years of him carrying it around and biting it repeatedly, and it only just started developing a tear. That one also still glows amazingly bright in the dark. I can always spot it in the yard at night if he left it out there. My dog is a 65-pound German Shepherd and this size is pretty good for him, but he is not a big chewer or overly rough with his toys so that’s something to keep in mind. He loves the bounce and it gets good air for him. Solid toy." —E B
Get it from Amazon for $6.20+ (available in sizes S–XL).
6. A fuzzy, purring cat toy that helps calm kitties with anxiety. If your pandemic babe simply can't be separated from you or their siblings for any period of time, this is certainly worth a shot.
The toy purrs for a solid two minutes when squeezed or cuddled so your cat can activate it on their own.
Promising review: "My shelter kitten ignored this at first, but I still put it in his bed every night and now he doesn't want to sleep without it. If I forget to activate it, he is restless until I do. He had to stay at the vet's briefly, and I took his purr buddy with him. The staff at the vet's all wanted to know where I got it because the clinic cats would crowd around my baby's cage wanting to see what he had. It was quite a hit. It's also very soft, and so far, the batteries have lasted several months." —NatureGirl
Get it from Amazon for $18.62.
7. A soccer ball with various pull tabs which make it an A+ option for dogs who have no thoughts behind their eyes — just dreams of 24/7 fetch.
Promising review: "For context of who uses this — I have a 115-pound Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy. I bought one of these for outside and another for inside. My dog loves this soccer ball. It's his favorite to play with together and when he plays alone he chews on the straps. This thing has lasted quite a while for a dog who likes to tear/chew things up. He has started chewing the area of the ball that has the hole for the pump. I just swap toys when he starts chewing it." —Enila 1
Get it from Amazon for $10.19+ (available in four sizes and 10 colors).
8. A bacon-flavored wishbone chew toy for aggressive chewers who *will* resort to gnawing on your brand-new Converse or the leg of your coffee table if no other options are present.
Promising review: "I purchased this product to provide a toy to my three dogs that they would not destroy in a matter of minutes. I tried several different products such as Kongs, ropes, and other local pet store options. I finally came across these and fell in love with them, you don't need as many chewies for the dogs, as they are very fascinated and enjoy utilizing this one. I believe this one lasted about half a year between four dogs until I ended up getting a new one. These have been a lifesaver." —Kaylee berger
Get it from Amazon for $8.93+ (available in four sizes and flavors).
9. A floppy robotic fish that only moves when your pet interacts with it. Once they get the hang of it, I guarantee they'll be karate chopping and bunny kicking the ish out of it.
The fish comes with a small bag of catnip as well as a USB charger so you can juice it up whenever your cat kills the battery.
Promising review: "My cat is pretty picky about toys and gets bored with most quickly. This one, however, seems to be a winner that she keeps going back to play with every day. This is a great size for kicking, and despite playing with it consistently since I got it a couple of months ago, the toy isn't showing any wear. The charge lasts quite a while, too — generally about a week. Really impressed with this product and company." —West Coast Chopper
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six styles).
10. A plush toy with reinforced seams and chew-resistant lining if your pup loves to turn their toys into what I call "flat babies" — AKA stuffing-less skins. This should give even the most persistent nibblers a run for their money.
Promising review: "This is my dog's favorite toy — so much so that we’re on our like fifth or sixth one. It lasts and lasts, and that’s saying a lot since my dog is a German Shepherd. She tears arms and legs off other toys. She finds and kills the squeakers in all her toys in the first three minutes of getting a new one. But THIS chicken toy's squeakers last! Plus, there’s like five squeakers inside so if she happens to kill one, there are four left that work. The only reason we continue to buy new ones is because I can’t stand how dirty they get. Best dog toy!" —Jill Scarborough
Get it from Amazon for $9.39+ (available in four sizes and nine styles).
11. A 12-piece set of spiral springs if your cat is ~basic~ and will play with just about anything. (PS: That isn't a dig — I'm simply jealous because my picky cats would never.)
Promising review: "When these first arrived, I didn’t have high hopes for the ‘flimsy’ plastic material. I have two very playful kittens who are rough on toys, and to my surprise none of them have broken yet within the past month or so. But tonight confirmed, these bad boys are made to last. I stepped on one and it didn’t break — didn’t even crack. I’m impressed and will probably buy another pack to have for later, although so many came in the first order there are still 4–5 left from it. Overall, would recommend to anyone with playful kitties. 😺" —JustAnotherAsh
Get the 12-piece set from Amazon for $5.99.
12. A ChuckIt! ball launcher for pups who are *always* game to make fetch happen. Plus, this way, you don't have to pick up slobbery balls. It's a win-win.
Promising review: "First and foremost, the ball thrower is well-constructed and built to last. Its durable design means it can handle the force of repeated hits without showing any signs of wear and tear." —Meghan Brown
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in seven sizes).
13. A catnip-filled carrot your fur child can bunny-kick as hard as it wants. That way, your arm (or other cat) can catch a break.
I've had this toy for ~four years now and even though the catnip has long worn off, it's still my cat Salty's favorite toy. She chases it up and down the hall (it has great weight — it's kind of like a beanbag — so it's easily toss-able) and she likes to lick and groom the feathers as if they were another cat and I just find that SO freaking cute.
Promising review: "My cats absolutely love these. The bright orange and green color makes them easy for me to find in clutter. The cats love to bite the feathers. The catnip in them is super long lasting. I bought a few about a year and a half ago, and my cats still go wild for it after all this time, it’s brown, dusty, and probably smells like old cat drool, but they will stop in their tracks if they see it and go to town on it with bunny kicks." —Amazon Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $6.44.
14. A Jolly Ball that owners of German Shepherds, Border Collies, Boxers, Pit Bulls, and mutts of all shapes and sizes say is nearly indestructible! One pet parent also says it's a great way to release pent-up "squirrel aggression" LOL.
Promising review: "I have to have one of these on hand all the time for my Pitbull. It's her all-time favorite toy! Have even bought it for other people over the years and everyone loves it. Great value, rubber lasts a long time for my dog. The rope is super durable, too. Eventually my dog either pulls the rope out of the ball or rips the ball apart, but this is more durable than any other toy I have bought and the rope lasts longer. Bonus that my dog can even have fun with this toy without anyone else assisting her!" —Open Minded
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in three sizes and six colors).
15. A self-rocking teaser toy sure to tempt feisty bebes with its unpredictable movements, fluffy feathers, and colorful ribbons.
Promising review: "Bought one for my cats and one for my feline friend at the house I clean. I’m surprised that the feathers haven’t torn off yet because the cat I visit destroys the feathers on his other toys. He’s been playing with it a couple of weeks now, so this toy is legit. Great quality." —Laura E
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in various styles).
16. A tough-as-nails cactus toy for superrrrr chewers who rip apart anything you put in front of them. With durable rubber bristles, this also doubles as a doggie toothbrush so — unbeknownst to them — it'll help keep their teeth and gums in tip-top shape.
Promising review: "Okay so I never leave reviews, but this toy is the best thing I have ever bought for my Pit. He usually tears apart Kongs the day of, and this thing has been around SIX MONTHS and he’s barely done any damage. It’s his favorite toy and is always his first pick in his toy basket. 11/10." —Hunter Hicks
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four sizes and two colors).
17. A portable doggie water bottle that's both a bottle and a bowl, because if you're out on a walk and you're thirsty, your lil' buddies probably are too! This makes it super easy to keep them hydrated and you don't have to waste water or energy trying to cup your hands into a bowl for them to drink from.
Promising review: "This is the second bottle we have purchased from this brand/seller. The first one lasted over two years before a drop of the bottle broke the main button. I purchased another brand and it SUCKED — I found this one again and purchased it right away. It's got a great flow, the lock button is sturdy, and it's survived many drops and hundreds of uses and washes. I highly recommend for anyone needing an on-the-go water bottle and bowl for their pup! Definitely worth it :) We use ours any time we leave the house with our pup!" —J Good
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
18. A "jingle and roll" cat kicker toy laced with organic catnip, silvervine, and valerian root so intoxicating, they might just get their fill of scratching and biting it instead of their siblings or your arm.
HoffnPaw Pet Toys is a small, Chicago-based biz that creates handmade, eco-friendly pet toys. Owner David says his cats Sweetp and Simba serve as his inspiration.
Promising review: "Since my cat loves this, I got one for my husband's mom's cat. My cat rolls on hers and and rubs her face on it and purrs away. I think these will last forever!" —Zendassa
Get it from HoffnPaw Pet Toys on Etsy for $15.95+ (available in sizes S–L and four colors).