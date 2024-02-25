1. A foldable nonslip sink cover if you have zeroooo vanity space to work with. This lil' tray gives you a sturdy surface without blocking your faucet so if you're doing makeup and need to wet your Beautyblender, you don't have to rearrange everything.
PS: Sink Topper is a small biz!
Promising review: "Came across this on IG, immediately went looking for one. It's very well designed in terms of stability, so as long as you obviously put your heavier items along the perimeter, it's super sturdy. I'm moving, and there is no sink space at the new place, so this is simply a godsend (especially with the hot flat iron issue and not wanting to burn the sink). The faucet gap is perfect, so if anyone needs to use the sink while you're getting ready, you don't have to move everything. It's just a really solid product, and I'm glad I came across it." —J Kit
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
2. A rotating makeup/skincare organizer ideal for freeing up space on your vanity or bathroom counter. Now you won't need a photographic memory to recall where you put your moisturizer.
If you're trying to size up the stand vs. your collection, the manufacturer says it can hold roughly 60 makeup brushes and 30 products be it lipstick, nail polish, skincare, etc.
Promising review: "If you're like me and have a lot of face care and makeup, this is a MUST-have for your vanity, dresser, or restroom! I love it! It holds almost all my products, minus two bottles of lotion, but that's okay. My mom bought two for her stuff after I showed her mine. It's big enough for everything, yet compact. This is easily my favorite purchase on Amazon this year." —KdH
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
3. An above-the-outlet shelf where you can tuck away electric toothbrushes, razors, soap, and whatever else won't fit around your sink.
To install the shelf, simply remove your outlet's face plate, place the shelf, and then screw the plate back on with the included hardware. It should only take a few minutes at most.
Promising review: "This is a welcome addition for tiny bathrooms. Easy to install, a convenient and safe perch for electronics that may be charging. Love this!"— Cynthia Rrrr
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in packs of one, two, or four and three colors).
4. An expandable, two-tier organizer because every time you put your curling iron back in the cabinet under your sink, you have approx. one millisecond to slam the door shut before everything falls out.
The shelving unit is suitable for most cabinets as you can adjust the height to four different levels (2, 5, 9, and 13 inches tall) and expand the rail anywhere between 15 to 25 inches. Since the dimensions aren't one-size-fits-all, it also comes with three large panels and four small panels so you can adjust the shelves.
Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy but lightweight and small; under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, of course, it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do. It comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." —Jennifer Mowry
Get it from Amazon for $24.97 (available in three colors).
5. A high-rise organizer so you can use every nook and cranny in your medicine cabinet and stop blindly throwing things in your under-sink cabinet. Turns out I have enough travel-size shampoos to Airbnb hop for the rest of the year, so I guess I should follow my own advice.
The organizer's bridge design means you can store medicine bottle underneath and narrower items — like razors, toothbrushes, or flossing picks — on top. Two side compartments also make it easier to stand up items that take too much space lying down — we're talking toothpaste, lipstick, thermometers, etc.
Promising review: "My medicine cabinet looks so neat with these organizers! The quality of plastic is good; the compartment size is convenient. I bought a few different sizes and found use for all of them. Highly recommended." —ZK
Get it from Amazon for $12.83.
6. A toilet paper dispenser small enough to slide right between the commode and bathroom wall. This way, you don't have to fill up your entire bathroom cabinet with TP rolls or worry about them getting wet in one of those open wire stands.
The white-lidded dispenser holds roughly 12 rolls of standard toilet paper. While you can also load it up with jumbo rolls, reviewers say they are harder to get out of the access point on the side, so you'll have to open the lid when you need a new one.
Promising review: "This dispenser is even better looking in person. I live in a small place and have limited storage options. Honestly, even if I had all of the storage in the world, I would still want one of these. Up until now, I was keeping the extra toilet paper under my bed. Pretty inconvenient when you realize you need another roll mid-business. Note that the hole in the side is good for standard-sized rolls of toilet paper, but it probably will not fit the larger ones. This is perfectly OK since the lid on the top is super light and easy to open if you need to reach inside for a roll. I am very happy with this purchase." —LisaP.
Get it from Amazon for $56.
7. Or, if you could use more storage, a beside-the-toilet storage tower with two pull-out drawers and a cubbyhole that can fit 12 rolls of TP. If your itty bitty bathroom barely has room for *you* — nvm your stuff — this will come in clutch.
Promising review: "I like this. It fits in the small space between my toilet and the wall and holds a lot. The assembly instructions are good but you do have to work slowly and make sure the pieces are in the correct direction when assembling. It took me less than an hour to put together and required only a standard Philips head screwdriver." —Dani
Get it from Amazon for $79.95 (available in two colors).
8. A two-tier curved storage rack you can slide under your pedestal sink in order to store extra toiletries. When you first bought a Victorian home, you thought the bathrooms were ~quaint~ and ~ era-appropriate,~ but it soon became apparent that people switched to vanities for a reason...
Promising review: "This is a great space saver for a small bathroom and fits neatly under a pedestal sink. Easy to assemble, too." —diann smolnik
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in two finishes).
9. A wall-mounted toothbrush holder with room for all of your dental hygiene products and two built-in magnetic mouthwash cups. It saves you counter-space but the real win here is not having to use your hands as a makeshift cup thus splashing water everywherrrre.
The organizer also has an automatic toothpaste dispenser, a storage drawer, and a multigrid tray where you can put everything that doesn't fit in your medicine cabinet. The whole thing attaches to the wall via an adhesive sticker so you don't have to pull out any tools, either.
Promising review: "For the price, you really can't beat this product! I was afraid it might look cheap on my wall but it looked great in my black-and-white modern bathroom. My fiancé is thrilled that I now have a place to store all my hair ties and bobby pins so they aren't all over the counter, and it is the perfect tool for organizing your toothpaste and toothbrushes while freeing up space on your vanity. The toothpaste dispenser eliminates the mess I had to deal with before which is a huge bonus. Definitely recommend this product!" —alyssa
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and three styles).
10. A three-pack of adhesive shower caddies because buying new body wash is your favorite form of self-care and you're quickly running out of room.
Promising review: "Purchased for a small tile shower. Following the directions I let the adhesive brackets set overnight. Then I added the shelves to the brackets. Super strong! Holding multiple bottles of shower products. They look great, too. One great feature is being able to place them anywhere you like. Definitely 5 stars. Will be buying for other showers as well." —LP
Get the set of three from Amazon for $28.99.
11. Or a two pack of *corner* shower caddies if the only space you have left happens to be a 90-degree right angle.
The rustproof stainless-steel caddies come with suction mounts so installation is easy-peasy.
Promising review: "Perfect for my tile shower that had no shelving. I am able to fit a lot on the shelves with no hassle or worry they might fall. I'd suggest to hook in the baskets first to the adhesive and then remove the back of the adhesive and stick it onto the tile with the basket so it applies evenly." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and finishes).
12. A four-compartment organizer where you can store all of the TikTok skincare products you couldn't help but buy. Space may be limited, but your beauty regimen is not.
Promising review: "Was tired of all the stuff/clutter on my kids' bathroom counter — this was a great fix! Easily holds a brush, two combs, four hair product bottles, toothpaste, toothbrushes, flossers, lip balm, and hair ties — with room to spare! Easy for them to keep it neat (ages 2 and 6). I added a small plastic cylinder to hold their toothbrushes to keep them upright and contain any toothpaste/water mess." —freckles317
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
13. A towel rack if you currently have a leaning tower of linens that fall out of your closet every time you open it.
Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved, and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fits the bill perfectly! We have towels from Ikea, and even with them tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit, and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —CMVMFamily
Get it from Amazon for $19.49+ (available in eight finishes).
14. Some under-shelf baskets so you can make the absolute most of your cabinet space. Use them to store curling irons, extra bottles of shampoo, or whatever else desperately needs a home.
Just slide it on your shelf — the installation's that simple!
Promising review: "Amazing organization. These are a game changer!!! Super useful in my bathroom closet for organizing hot tools and toiletries. I also used them in my laundry room for storing cleaning towels. They save sooo much space and look so sleek." —BB82
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two sizes, in colors black and white, and in larger sets).
15. A styling station you can plop on top of your vanity or hang on a towel rod so you can free up space under your sink. It's durable and heat resistant, too, so you don't have to worry about your curling iron burning a hole to freedom.
FYI — the styling station comes from Polder, a small biz that specializes in storage and organization solutions.
Promising review: "I have a ridiculously small bathroom and a super small vanity. After too many instances of my dryer and straightener falling to the floor, I went searching for an option to get them off the non-existent counter and onto the towel holder next to my sink. This product has done the trick — it helps me keep my counter space organized and provides me with a great, heat-resistant holder to place them in while I'm working through my hair. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.88+ (available in colors white and black).