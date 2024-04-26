Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A high-neck cropped tank that reviewers swear by as it offers loads of support (seriously...one reviewer with a G cup says they don't even have to wear a bra!), isn't see-through, and its quality is on par with much more expensive options from Athleta and Lululemon.
Promising review: "I LOVE this crop top. It actually comes just below the rib cage (even with size D cup) and covers my entire boob (not spilling out the side). I still wear a bra underneath, but the top actually covers the straps so I'm not worried. It is double lined so it hides bra lines, and the material is thicker, not sheer at all, and does not bunch up. I also LOVE, I am not having to constantly pull it down, it's not constantly rolling up. I would actually buy this in more colors." —Katbug
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).
2. A smocked square-neck dress reviewers have worn to baby showers, weddings, birthdays, family photo shoots... you name it. It's so comfortable, one reviewer even says she was able to chase her toddler without worry!
PSA: Most reviews agree it runs large, so consider sizing down!
Promising review: "I recently wore this in pink to my sister's baby shower, and I couldn't be happier with my choice. The fit was perfect, and not only did I receive numerous compliments, but the dress was also incredibly comfortable, making the celebration even more enjoyable. Plus, the addition of pockets was a delightful surprise. Highly recommend for a stylish and comfortable party look!" —Madison
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in 28 colors/designs).
3. A one-shoulder tiered midi if you're looking to dip your toe into one of 2024's most on-trend designs. Cold shoulder? Nooooo, thank you. One shoulder? Always.
Promising review: "I absolutely loveeeee this dress!!!! It is beautiful, flowy, and perfect for vacation! The one shoulder is so on trend right now! And the color is stunning!!" —Emad Abdelrahman
Get it from Amazon for $36.54+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 41 colors/styles).
4. A silky satin midi skirt with a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a go."
Promising review: "Wow, I honestly had low expectations, but I love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet, and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." —Daria Z.
Get it from Amazon for $35.20+ (available in sizes XXS—3X and in 24 colors/ patterns).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
5. A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants that allow for ample airflow. It's basically like wearing a dress, but you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone if a gust of wind catches you by surprise.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more, though, because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!" —Bretta Little
Get them from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS—2X, Short sizes, and 32 colors).
6. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers say are comparable to Lululemon Align Joggers — but for less than 30 bucks. 💃 🤸
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
7. A tiered maxi dress so comfortable and easy to wear, you will do the sniff test on it to see how many more times you can wear it before washing.
Promising review: "Love the adjustable straps, pockets, and light brushed canvas feel of the dress. Does show sweat stains pretty quickly, but I’ll be buying a darker color for hot mom summer." —Modern Day Moguls
Get it from Amazon for $41.93+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 18 colors).
8. A ruched bodycon dress with a simple silhouette made more exciting by adjustable ties. Slip on some color-coordinated sandals or chunky sneakers and you're all done, bb!
Promising review: "This thing fits like a dream! I am a pretty 'chesty' person so dresses can sometimes be hit or miss. But this is perfect. I did size down and it fit me perfectly. 10/10. I’m buying more colors too." —Ashley Patterson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors).
9. A ruffled puff-sleeve, ruched-bust dress that will have you feeling like the main character in a new Netflix original series.
Promising review: "So happy with my purchase! I received many compliments when wearing this dress and it makes sense, because it’s lovely! It’s super comfortable, too. It’s beautiful to wear out but also comfortable enough to wear around the house. It’s just as beautiful on the shoulder, though I prefer it off, but the great thing is that it stays put whichever way you should to wear it. I highly recommend it!" —Melanie Grace
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors/prints).
10. A strapless mesh bustier if you own a bajillion bottoms but never seem to have a worthy top to wear them out with. PS: reviewers with bigger busts — like G and H cups — even swear by its support!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 15 colors).