30 Ways To Upgrade Your WFH Space Without Breaking The Bank

1. Trade your normal ol' keyboard for a colorful mechanical one with a matching wireless mouse. Sure, you'll still be clacking away on a keyboard for eight hours a day, but now it'll be a bright and cheery one.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me. Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quick, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click mouse and its on again. I have had for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style! It was delivered fast, packaging was great." —Nikki Bell
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 12 colors).
2. Consider a sit-to-stand converter if you already have a perfectly good desk but would like to switch things up. A pneumatic lift assist feature means there's no manual adjustments necessary, so all you have to do is plop it on your existing setup.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Courtney Lynch has to say:
"About a year into working remotely due to the pandemic, I finally decided it was time to invest in a standing desk for my home office. I already had a desk I wasn't ready to part with, so I bought this sit-to-stand desk converter. Let me tell you, this has changed my WFH experience for the better. The desktop area is large enough for my laptop, external monitor, Bluetooth speaker, and a few other items. The desktop can hold up to 33 pounds, and the keyboard tray can support up to 4 pounds. The pneumatic lift assist feature lets you adjust the height between 4.5–20 inches in one smooth motion that won't strain your back."
Promising review: "This has made life SO MUCH BETTER!!! I hate sitting down all day, hunched and reaching for my keyboard and mouse. While I'm sitting down, this helps correct poor posture. When I need to stand/move a bit, I can lift it up and work standing! This is a great invention and is very sturdy." —Andrew Drozdowski
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six sizes and nine colors).
3. Or, opt for a more portable laptop riser because if you're being real with yourself... you will still occasionally work from your couch/coffee table so you can catch up on Bravo while you tackle your inbox.
The easily adjustable stand can be used sitting or standing and is suitable for all sorts of tech from 10-inch tablets to 17-inch laptops.
Promising review: "I was literally shocked at the solid construction of this stand right out of the box. Most things nowadays are not crafted with love and are made very cheaply. Wow. This product is worth every dollar. Amazing craftsmanship. Looks great too! Very strong and sturdy. If you're looking for a high-quality stand, you've found it. Buy it." —ARH
Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in three metal finishes).
4. Throw down an anti-fatigue mat — it'll perfectly complement the above — as it can reduce stress on your muscles and joints. Reviewers attest to the fact that it's one of those things they never knew they were missing until they tried it.
5. Invest in a magnetic cable wrangler that'll hold your various chargers so you don't have to crawl on the floor or move heavy furniture to retrieve them when they ultimately fall off of your desk.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Heather Braga has to say:
"I have this magnetic cable manager and absolutely love it! Cannot tell you how many times my Mac charger would come unplugged then swiftly fall behind my desk. Then I'd have the annoying task of getting underneath said desk and try to feed the wire back up to my laptop. Beyond annoying. This has been such a problem solver! Additionally, Smartish is a small business."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this addition to my bedside table line-up! The Smartish Magnetic Cord Holder is perfect for keeping my iPhone charger accessible and easy to reach from my tall bed. It’s so simple yet so effective! The neutral color is beautiful as well and blends seamlessly with our decor and my personal style. This is a great gift option because it's something unique and functional. I’ll definitely be ordering the larger size for my desk once I start upgrading my office soon!" —Presley Davis
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two sizes and four colors).
6. Or if you like that idea but would like to keep your solution under $5, go for a simple silicone cord organizer instead.
Promising review: "Perfect for keeping your cords from getting kinked. Incredibly easy to apply. One of those small things that makes life easier." —Pixiechick66
Get it from Amazon for $4.88+ (available in four colors/combinations).
7. Add an encouraging daily planner to your desktop. The pad has space for not only appointments and work priorities, but water intake, meal planning, and fitness goals, so you can use it to organize all aspects of your day.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 10 styles).
8. Give your mishmash of cables an upgrade with a charging station. It has six USB charging ports — an absolute godsend if you're sick of having to use six different cords and a power strip (that gets alarmingly hot) to make sure your phone/tablet/e-reader/laptop are all sufficiently charged.
This dock comes with six cords for Apple devices, but is still compatible with other charger types. If you have Android devices, pick up a set of short USB-C cords. You can charge phones, tablets, smart watches, and even a Nintendo Switch in this thing.
Promising review: "This is my second one. I used the first one for about 5 years before it died. I immediately ordered another one from Amazon. I have a MacBook, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. I can change all of them at the same time. I absolutely love this product. Oh, and I also have a Kindle tablet and it plugs in too." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $36.99.
9. Hang an acrylic dry-erase board. It's just the solution if you've got a long list of to-dos but using a run-of-the-mill, aesthetic-ruining calendar or notepad isn't one of them.
1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.
Promising review: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry-erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space, which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOKING like an office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it has very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." —Dawn Powell
Get it from 1801 & Co. on Etsy for $13.46+ (originally $17.95+; available in different thicknesses and sizes as well as four hardware colors).
10. Switch to a nonslip massaging mouse pad. It's made to elevate your wrist and keep it in an ergonomic position while you click away at a keyboard responding to work emails and — more importantly — sending memes to your friends on Slack.
Read more about how an ergonomic mouse can help prevent carpal tunnel at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "The design is gorgeous and so comfy that I even take it when I travel for business. This has relieved wrist pain from working on the computer every day." —Bianka P Gonzalez G
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 23 patterns).
11. Consider a compact light therapy lamp if your office is seriously lacking in the natural light department. With this, you can bask in artificial sunlight just like a bearded dragon under a heat lamp and honestly, that sounds pretty damn peaceful.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
12. Pick up an angled dry-erase desktop whiteboard so you can jot down notes or play a game of M.A.S.H. while you're half-paying attention to an all-hands meeting.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing a number of complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —