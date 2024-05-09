30 Ways To Upgrade Your WFH Space Without Breaking The Bank

Here's what BuzzFeeder Courtney Lynch has to say:

"About a year into working remotely due to the pandemic, I finally decided it was time to invest in a standing desk for my home office. I already had a desk I wasn't ready to part with, so I bought this sit-to-stand desk converter. Let me tell you, this has changed my WFH experience for the better. The desktop area is large enough for my laptop, external monitor, Bluetooth speaker, and a few other items. The desktop can hold up to 33 pounds, and the keyboard tray can support up to 4 pounds. The pneumatic lift assist feature lets you adjust the height between 4.5–20 inches in one smooth motion that won't strain your back."

Promising review: "This has made life SO MUCH BETTER!!! I hate sitting down all day, hunched and reaching for my keyboard and mouse. While I'm sitting down, this helps correct poor posture. When I need to stand/move a bit, I can lift it up and work standing! This is a great invention and is very sturdy." —Andrew Drozdowski



Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six sizes and nine colors).