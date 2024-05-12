31 Affordable Treats If You’re An Adult Who Likes To Incentivize Yourself To Do Adult Things

1. A tube of L'Oreal Paris Makeup's True Match Lumi Glotion which delivers a sun-kissed, natural glow even if you CAN'T STAND the sun and would rather fake it than sweat your buns off outdoors in pursuit of a tan.
Promising review: "If you want to give yourself a little glow without risking sun damage, self-tan streaks, or self-tan-related acne, this product is for you! It's extremely lightweight, and a little goes a long way. This product leaves you with a nice tinted glow and the perfect base for makeup or a fresh face!" —Claire
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in two sizes and five shades).
2. A Simple Modern tumbler if you're looking for an option that will keep your drink cold for hours on end and don't really care about the name brand. 🤷♀️ It also comes in a bunch of pretty pastels, sooo it's really a no-brainer.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got cute cloud ones (like these), and they work perfectly!"
Promising review: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley! I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder, and my Stanley really didn’t. Love this cup!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two sizes and 28 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
3. And a set of cowboy straw toppers if 1. You can't stop singing Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em" and 2. You have a really bad habit of knocking your Stanley over and soaking your area rug with 40 ounces of ice-cold water.
4. A set of custom stickers featuring your favorite itty bitty face or celeb crush. Stick them on your computer, your water bottle, your notebooks, heck, I would stick them on the inside of my eyelids if I could.
And all you have to do is click 'Customize Now' and then upload a well-lit image! My Sticker Face is a small business.
Promising review: "I think this might be one of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon. I bought one sheet for my mom for Christmas, and they just came. She hasn't seen them, but I know they'll crack her up. They look fantastic. I'll definitely buy more!!" —Claudia Basile
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
5. A smudge-proof, transfer-proof lip stain masque that goes on blue and then peels off to reveal a natural matte shade that lasts for up to 10 hours!
Promising reviews: "I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute, and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! Do you like lip stains? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in 19 shades).
6. Some milky "nail concealer" polish in a sheer, buildable shade TikTok is absolutely obsessed with.
7. And a nail polish ring holder that'll help you pull off a much cleaner, steadier mani.
Promising review: "What a great idea! I usually do just a so-so job applying nail polish. I have a bit of a shaky hand, which causes a less-than-perfect manicure. I have great nails, nice and hard, and I hated to spend a fortune getting manicures at the salon. For some reason, just having this little polish holder has made a difference. I don't have to move far from the bottle to the nail which seems to do the trick! What a great little invention! I haven't been back to the salon since! I definitely recommend." —Cindy RN
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 20 colors).
8. A bottle of COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence which addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Promising review: "I have super sensitive combination skin and struggle to find a product that feels hydrating on my drier areas but not too oily or greasy on places like my T-zone. This checks both boxes for me. I tend to be pretty liberal with my skincare products but one pump goes a long way. If you’re weary of the price, just know that this lasts forever! Gives that perfect dewy glow and does wonders on my sensitive combo skin. Just do it, you won’t regret it." —Olivia Carrasquillo
Get it from Amazon for $16.25.
9. A flower-infused cuticle oil if your nails are recovering from back-to-back gel manis. The natural formula hydrates dry skin and strengthens nails so you can work on growing them out, if that's something you've always dreamt of doing!
Promising review: "I have been wanting to try this cuticle oil for a while and wondered if it was actually as pretty as pictured. Well, I was not disappointed! Not only does it smell wonderful, but you can enjoy watching the beautiful and colorful little flowers floating around in the bottle while moistening your nails. The Jasmine scent was a great choice. I love it!!' —~Audrey~
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in two sizes and 30 scents).
10. Six pairs of trendy gold-plated earrings so you'll have a fresh option to wear (almost) every day of the week.
11. Or a pair of stylish teardrop earrings if you want the luxe look of Bottega Veneta but don't want to drop the equivalent of a mortgage payment on them — especially with how often you misplace things.
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley
Get them from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 finishes, two-packs, and an XL size).
12. A hands-free Bluetooth remote so you can read an e-book or scroll through TikTok without even having to *touch* your Kindle or phone.
It's also great to use while scrolling in the bath so you don't get your phone wet — check it out in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "The best purchase. Honestly, this is the coolest; it’s lightweight, and it’s easy. I’m glad I bought it." —Justine Laviolette
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
13. A new Baggu tote in a spring-appropriate print you can show off on your next trip to Trader Joe's. The cashier was likely already going to flirt with you, but with this on your arm, they DEFINITELY will. 😏
Get it from Baggu for $14 (available in 30 colors/prints).
14. A pack of four "licorice" (they're actually silicone) straws that'll make sipping anything — even plain ol' tap water — much more fun.
PS: They come from a small biz!
Promising review: "Now that reusable straws are becoming more and more popular, especially where we live in California, I figured it would be great to have a little fun. These are great for kids as well as adults, and they work really well! I will certainly be ordering them again." —Joshua Epstein
Get them from Amazon for $10.49.
15. A set of super-sized (9.5 inches!) satin scrunchies so you can sweep your hair up and off your neck after skipping wash day [[again]] and opt for dry shampoo instead.
Promising reviews: "I love the look of the huge silk scrunchies on a lot of retail websites, but I'm not willing to pay that much for ONE hair tie. These are a great substitute, and you get four for half the price. (Came in cute packaging, too.)" —Michael L.
"Honestly, I was very skeptical because I didn’t think I would like oversized scrunchies, but I have long hair, and I find any other scrunchies always pulling out my hair, so these are extremely comfortable. The downside is now I must get them in all colors. 😃" —Dawn Sullivan
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in various color combinations).
16. The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook if May 16 is simply too far away, and you need something to hold you over until season three drops. If you start working on the Regency Era–inspired recipes now, you'll have your canapés, finger sandwiches, and gooseberry pie absolutely mastered by your premiere night viewing party.
Recipes include Daphne's Lemonade, the Duke's Gooseberry Pie, Penelope's Cucumber Sandwiches, Queen Charlotte's Cakes, and at the end of each page there's a historical note to help give context to how the recipe came to be.
Get it from Amazon for $12.37 or Bookshop (to support local booksellers) for $20.45.