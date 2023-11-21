Just 22 Affordable Toys To Buy Your Cat Because You Love Them More Than Anything In The World

1. A self-grooming toy if your babies need 24/7 scritches and scratches and they just don't get the fact that you can't do that while you sleep/eat/use the bathroom or that you only have two hands, ya know?
Promising review: "Now I bought this out of the fact that my cat likes to rub her face on EVERYTHING, so I thought she would like this and she absolutely LOVES THIS. Usually you think cheap cat things like this wouldn't work, and I thought the same, then my cat rubbed her face on it and it was like holy cow this actually works, like my cat actually likes this. A whole new experience tbh." —Raychelle Schar
2. A cat dancing toy that literally costs less than $4 (it's just a steel wire with some rolled cardboard on the end) but proves IRRESISTIBLE to kitty babies the world over.
Promising review: "This is the best $ I've ever spent on a cat toy. She goes WILD! Even GLADLY flew into a TV once cause she was flying after it. No harm, she just grabbed it in her mouth, trotted to the kitchen, and continued to chase! I don't know if it looks like a bug to them or what but I'm getting one for every cat owner I know. It's such a surprisingly great buy. I think even Big Cats would like this. Buy it now! It's only a few bucks :)" —ShawnaO Reviews
3. A three-tier cat toy with polka-dotted balls they can bat at. One of my cats puts her arms on both sides and essentially plays a modified version of tetherball just with herself.
Both of my cats love this but one, in particular, just can't get enough of this thing — especially in the middle of the night. More than once, I've woken up to her *punching* it and sliding it across the living room floor. She also loves to flip it over so it stands on the smallest tier and idk why but sure??
Promising review: "An instant hit in the house! My two highly energetic kittens loved the toy from the moment I unpacked it. I was thinking to get a similar cat chase toy with a scratching pad but I settled for this one at last and it may have been a better idea! It's a good toy for a multiple cat household as it has three tiers. A relief to know that the kittens can occupy themselves when nobody is home as this is neither powered by batteries or their humans. If only they stop attacking and my bathtub drainer when I am gone! Eww dudes! Highly recommended." —Tammy S.
4. An interactive tunnel and assortment of toys, because ~statistically speaking,~ you have a better chance of success when presenting your cats with 20 different toys instead of just one.
Promising review: "Bought this bundle for my three cats. They love it all!!! The tunnel is bigger than I expected. It can fit all three of my 1+ year old, average weight, female, domestic short hairs. Tight fit with all three of them but bigger than I thought anyway! Room to run and turn around. The toys are super fun!!! So many fun colors and textures — there’s something in here that each of my cats likes. I think this is a great deal!!!!" —Eli
5. A self-rocking teaser toy sure to tempt feisty bebes with its unpredictable movements, fluffy feathers, and colorful ribbons.
Promising review: "This is small but mighty. My cat loves to tap this and watch it bounce. Sometimes I pick it up and he likes to chase the feathers and ribbons. Love how small it is; it's easy to put away when we are cleaning or take it with us on the go." —Amanda Smith
6. A launcher with 20 colorful pom-pom balls if your kitty loves to play fetch but doesn't quite understand the whole bring it back part of the game. This will buy you a whole lot more time so you can shoot of multiple before you have to get off the couch and venture into the kitchen or bedroom in order to retrieve the balls.
Promising review: "My cats love to carry things like this around the house. When these came, I just opened the package and threw them all out at once. I thought my kitties' eyes were going to pop out of their heads when they saw the cloud of pom-poms falling on them. Super fun." —Kindle Customer
7. A fuzzy, purring cat toy that helps calm kitties with anxiety. If your pandemic babe simply can't be separated from you or their siblings for any period of time, this is certainly worth a shot.
The toy purrs for a solid two minutes when squeezed or cuddled so your cat can activate it on their own.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical but I'm glad that I was wrong. I foster kittens. Some love it. Some couldn't care less. The reason I gave it 5 stars is because my special needs kitten finds such comfort in this toy. Corey was diagnosed with Cerebellar Hypoplasia. His motor skills, coordination, and balance were compromised in utero. He has head shakes and his back left leg is weak. He is my little loner boy. I was so happy to see him loving this toy! I just added four more on my foster wish list." —Michham
8. A "jingle and roll" cat kicker toy laced with organic catnip, silvervine, and valerian root so intoxicating, they might just get their fill of scratching and biting it instead of their siblings or your arm.
HoffnPaw Pet Toys is a small, Chicago-based biz that creates handmade, eco-friendly pet toys. Owner David says his cats Sweetp and Simba serve as his inspiration.
Promising review: "She's obsessed! My cat has not let go of her new favorite toy since I took it out of the package. In fact, she's currently napping atop it. Excellent construction, fast shipping, and very communicative seller." —Sarah Mersch
9. A refillable catnip mat for lazy lil' kitties who rather roll around on the floor than get in some cardio chasing after a robotic toy.
The 9 x 9-inch mats come from 3 Kitties and 2 Humans, Willowick, Ohio-based shop with all sorts of cat goodies.
Promising review: "My cat LOVESSS this genius product (: She’s an odd one and doesn’t play much, catnip or not, but she does snooze around pretty much all the time so this is perfect! She won’t give it up! Shipped super fast, super soft fabric, great quality! I definitely recommend! (:" —BreAhnna Stephens
10. A 12-piece set of spiral springs if your cats are ~basic~ and will play with just about anything. (PS: That isn't a dig — I'm simply jealous because my picky cats would never.)
Promising review: "I do cat foster care and have 18 cats in my house right now (I KNOW!). They all love these ridiculous little springs. I don't get it. Because they roll and bounce, they have just enough movement for everyone to be running after them. BE PREPARED. They will be found under every appliance, door, and piece of furniture you own. Do yourself a favor. They are cheap — order two packs right away." —Mixed Blessings
11. A floppy robotic fish that only moves when your cat interacts with it. Once they get the hang of it, I guarantee they'll be karate chopping and bunny kicking the ish out of it.
The fish comes with a small bag of catnip as well as USB charger so you can juice it up whenever your cat kills the battery.
Promising review: "I'm never sure if a new cat toy will be received as well as I hope, but this one sure delivered! My three cats have been playing with it almost non-stop, except for when I have to take it away to charge it. One of them pretty much hogs it and the other two can't get near it, though they try. It took them a few minutes to realize that they had to touch it to get it to move when it stopped flopping, but once they understood it, they were off to the races. I can't speak to the durability of it, but since the cover can be removed for cleaning, I'm thinking it should last a long time — fingers crossed." —Amazon Gal
12. A banana toy sure to please as it's filled with nothing but 100 percent catnip! One reviewer said the faux fruit is so potent, their fur baby is still attacking it a full year later!
Promising review: "I've spent a crap ton on toys for my picky cat only for him to ignore them. My co-worker gave me one of these unassuming bananas and it's like crack for cats! He cant get enough! I got three for backup. They are super durable (I don't clip his claws) and the right size to hold and kick. Smoosh and twist to activate the catnip and he's ready to play. This is a staple in his toy box now." —Lan
13. A piece of string on a stick that will make your cat happier than any expensive electronic toy or even the box said toy comes in!
This is inexplicably my cat Clementine's favorite thing in the whole wide world. Whenever I think of Linus from the Peanuts, I think of his blanket, and whenever I think of Clemmy, I think of her string on a stick.
Promising review: "My husband says, 'It’s just a strip of cloth on a stick!' Yet our two boys know the cloth has just the right pattern, strength, and floatiness to make it fascinating to cat brains! When the strip is shaken rapidly in midair over their heads, the pattern appears to strobe and they go wacky! Good jumping exercise!" —dc99
14. A large catnip-spiked cotton swab if your lil' angels have an affinity for the real thing. Give them this and maybe, 🤞🏻just maybe, they'll stop pulling used ones out of the trash.
Oddball Cat Toys is a woman-owned, Rapid City, South Dakota–based small biz from Anne Springer (and her seven cats) that's been selling all sorts of fun toys, collars, and bandanas since 2013.
Promising review: "Beautiful handcrafted cat toy. It came super quick, and is the perfect size for both my kitties to enjoy. My tabby is in love with this toy, she bops at it with her little paws, and chases it around all the time. My sphynx was a little more hesitant at first, but once she realized mommy wasn't going to get her in trouble for playing with this particular 'forbidden toy' (cotton swabs are her favorite but I don't let her play with them) she was all for bopping and chasing and chewing it lol. I plan on buying more in the future!" —katherine810
15. A catnip-filled carrot your fur child can bunny kick as hard as it wants. That way, your arm (or other cat) can catch a break.
I've had this toy for ~two years now and even though the catnip has long warn off, it's still my cat Salty's favorite toy. She chases it up and down the hall (it has great weight so it's easily toss-able) and she likes to lick and groom the feathers as if they were another cat and I just find that SO freaking cute.
Promising review: "Over the years we have had several cats and every one of them has had their own carrot. I don't know what it is about these carrots but all of our cats love them. Occasionally I will see a green feather floating through the air so I know they have been playing with them. Great toy for all cats." —murrielsett