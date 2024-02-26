Just 24 Affordable Pieces Of Furniture If You’re Remodeling On A Budget

1. A contemporary sling chair you can add to your primary bedroom or even use in place of a couch if you have a teensy tiny living room.
Promising review: "Fabric is soft and very nice. Pillows have funky stuffing and definitely require a good fluffing but this chair is certainly a comp for a higher-end one that costs well over $1,000. So still worth it in the end! They are very sturdy and took me almost an hour each to put together. I have a set of two." —Victoria
Get it from Amazon for $94+ (available individually or in a set of two and in seven colors)
2. A canopy bed that'll make you feel like an absolute queen or king even if the only person waiting on you is your cat and it's because you're five minutes late feeding him dinner.
Promising review: "Very happy with this bed. It has clean, simple lines and the bronzy gold color is just the right amount of glamour I was going for. The price was right, so I was worried about how it would hold up. So far so good, and just a little squeaky when...you know, there’s activity. Overall, a good buy for me!" —Molly
Get it from Wayfair for $169.99+ (available in sizes Full–King and in four finishes).
3. An acrylic coffee table so crystal clear, future guests will assume you're *really* on top of your cleaning. To the same point — reviewers suggest placing at least a coffee table book or two on top or you could walk straight into it!
Promising review: "This table is beautiful. Packed remarkably well. I’ve had it a few months now and just love it. Makes my smallish living room look so much larger." —susan e smith
Get it from Amazon for $129+ (available in six styles/sizes).
4. A convertible sectional sofa with a reversible ottoman that makes it a great option for small spaces. Sure, you can probably get one cheaper on Craigslist but who knows what that couch has seen...
Promising review: "As recent bachelor, I found that this little number truly fit the bill in my small apartment. Inexpensive, easy to assemble and surprisingly comfortable for the money. I even feel asleep on it the other night. Thumbs up!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $319.99 (available in four colors).
5. A glass-top dinner table that costs less than $120 saving you plenty of extra $$$ for takeout. (Support your local restaurants, guys!)
Disclaimer: The table comes with lighter beech wood legs but the above reviewer stained theirs to better match existing furniture. If you're looking to do the same, you can pick up some under-$10 wood finishing cloths (available in seven colors).
Promising review: "Perfect size for my apartment. The glass top makes it look more lightweight and less large than it is, but it can seat four just fine for a meal. Like another reviewer, I stained the legs without sanding and it worked perfectly!! It looks much more high-end/expensive looking than the price! If you’re looking for a sign, this is it." —MEscamilla
Get it from Amazon for $111.99.
6. A sleek linen tower you can pile high with bath sheets, washcloths, and face towels or use to display your 30-strong succulent collection.
Promising review: "Purchased this to go over the toilet in our way-too-small bathroom. Adds so much more storage/organization space. It also had adjustable feet on the bottom so when you live in an old and uneven house, you can still have cute and study shelving." —Krissa
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three styles).
7. A space-saving ladder desk that might just convince you to stop working from bed. Sure, it doesn't have the benefit of six pillows and a duvet, but your spine won't be bent like a cheese curl and you can actually show your background on Zoom.
Promising review: "I had this blank corner in my living room, and I just knew this ladder desk would be a gorgeous addition to the area. I don't have an extra room for an office or even the kind of space in our small home to designate to a bulky desk. It was very easy to assemble. It took maybe 25 minutes to put together. I love having my own spot to get my work done on my MacBook. Plus, this spot is perfect to work on any crafts/DIYs. I added a pouf seat instead of a chair just to save even more space since it easily slides underneath the desk." —Heather Nicholson
Get it from Amazon for $111.98+ (available in four finishes).
8. A set of two boho sideboards with rattan doors capable of hiding all your living room electronics and board game collection so they don't interfere with your carefully crafted aesthetic.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this cabinet for my awkward bathroom space that needed additional storage. It really spruced up the room and I have already received so many compliments on it. It was fairly easy to assemble; I did it by myself in about an hour and a half… even though I probably could have gotten it done faster with an extra set of hands. The cabinet is very cute and trendy with the 'boho chic' look that I have going on in my house, and it is very sturdy and spacious inside." —Missy F.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $199.99.
9. A petite bar cart/serving trolley you can use to show off your collection of fine crystal. (Read: extremely cute $2 glasses you found at a thrift store.)
Promising review: "I was hesitant to get it at first due to the prior reviews but so happy I went for it. Such a great price for what you get. Put this together in just under an hour by myself — was very easy and directions were clear. All I'm missing is the alcohol to complete it but beyond happy with the end result!!! Highly recommended!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three finishes).
10. A glass-and-gold console table on which you can display your most prized objets d'art even if they happen to be a baked-bean Furby sculpture and ~not~ a magazine-worthy spread of vases and vintage pieces.
Intrigued? The "Baked Beanby" — from Sophie G. Stark — is currently sold out, but you can get on their preorder list.
Promising review: "Great purchase and well worth it for the money. Sturdy, stylish, and not too bulky. You won't be disappointed. Setup time is less than 30 minutes. I liked it so much, I've ordered another one!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.43+ (available in seven sizes and eight finishes).
11. A velvet storage ottoman with gold hairpin legs for daysssss. Flip over the lid and you'll find a wooden tray perfect for balancing drinks or your dinner.
Promising review: "I love this versatile stool! It’s stylish, well-made, and extremely easy to assemble. When used for seating, it’s comfortable and sturdy; when used as an end table it adds such a fun design element for any space. The storage is also a bonus if you are living in small space like I am. I highly recommend!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in five colors).
12. A vintage-esque wall-mounted headboard that I audibly gasped at after comparing the low price to the gorgeous reviewer photos. Some things *should* be too good to be true, and this is one of those things!
Promising review: "Ohhh... I've been chasing this headboard for a while, always out of stock... But I finally caught it in stock, ordered, received and mounted to the wall. You just look how cool it is! It is not as heavy as I thought it would be, that's a plus. I (female, 28) mounted it myself, feeling like a handyman over here. 😎😆 Anyway, I love the style of this headboard. Very unique. Now I gotta find matching nightstands. 🙄" —Xenia
Get it from Amazon for $95.41+ (available in sizes Twin–King and in 11 colors/styles).
13. A low storage table with a cubby where you can display your favorite coffee table books. Because let's be real, you're using the top as a dining room table, work desk, and craft station, so there's really not any room for "decorative accents."
Get it from Amazon for $112.87 (available in three finishes).
14. A minimalist-meets-industrial bookshelf where you can display your succulents, tchotchkes, and all of the books you've bought but never cracked open. One day you'll get to them!!
Promising review: "I love this shelf! I needed something tall to fill empty space and store books and plants. Each shelf is very heavy duty, so I can't imagine any bowing would occur in the future, unless it's got too much humidity. Before we put weight on the shelves, it had gaps between itself the wall, but it balanced itself out after adding books. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this shelf. It's definitely going to last longer than anything you could but at Ikea and it has VERY little wasted/unusable space. Just do it! I put it together myself, but I had to hold it steady/leveled while hubby secured it to the wall. It's not impossible to do alone, but get a second person to at least hold it still for you." —Mrs K3NNYB0Y
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in three sizes and 23 colors/finishes).
15. A barely there end table with *just* enough room for your Trenta iced guava tea with two pumps of classic syrup. It really is the perfect size because once you're finished, you won't have room to let cups pile up, you'll have to take care of them right away.
Promising review: "A lovely little addition to hold my morning coffee! It is sturdy and looks great and serves the purpose without taking up much room and the fact that the top is glass, it does not take up visible space either." —Rita R. Volpe
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in two heights and 13 finishes).