Just 22 Aesthetically Pleasing Pet Products Reviewers Really Love

I bought this to replace an old cat condo that had made one too many moves and was all wobbly. I was worried my cats wouldn't be into it at first since it was SO different from their old one, but after a few days they warmed up to it! TBH, I selfishly got it because it's so much more aesthetically pleasing than your typical cat furniture and it takes up wayyyyy less space in my living room but luckily they love it — especially the little box which gives them a secure place to nap. To zhuzh it up further and make it even more appealing for them, I added four circular scratching pads that I bought on Amazon (I attached them with some peel-and-stick Velcro strips so when they wear out, I can easily replace them). Oh and assembly was pretty easy! Just know that it isn't free standing — it screws into your wall with (included) anchors so that's something to keep in mind if you're worried about putting holes in your wall.



Promising review: "My cats really love this! It fits snuggly in the hallway with ample room to walk by and gives them the view they want — right down every hallway! My cats are smaller — about 9 to 10 pounds. They have been using it since... well since I was in the middle of building it! Highly recommend!!!" —Christine

