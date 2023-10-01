Just 22 Aesthetically Pleasing Pet Products Reviewers Really Love

1. A memory foam orthopedic dog bed in the shape of a freaking cowhide rug. That is all that needs saying!!!
Promising review: "I love the stylish appearance of this dog bed. Makes it easy to have my girls' dog bed in the living room without it being an eyesore. They both love it and actually have preferred it over getting on the couch so much. Win-win for both of us. 10 out of 10!" —Laura Wrobleski
Get it from Amazon for $159.
2. A smart pet sofa so if you live with roommates or partners who have a "no dogs on the furniture" rule, your pup will still have a comfy place of their own.
Promising review: "So we bought one for the living room and we loved it so much, we purchased a second one for our home office, since they love spending time with their dad when he’s working from home!! If you are thinking about getting a cute sofa…just order this one!!" —Jesie Fernandez
Get it from Amazon for $121.41 (available in seven colors).
3. A hidden cat box enclosure so you can kick your unsightly open-top box to the curb. Angled just so, and it'll pass for a faux plant and nothing more!
Promising review: "This is absolutely fantastic! Hands down, the most innovative thing I’ve ever seen in pet supplies. I was inspired by another reviewer and did a little DIY and now it’s white. Nobody would ever know it’s a litter box. Fits perfectly in my small space and goes great with the decor. Tbh, if you’re hesitant, don’t be. Just hit the 'Buy Now' button, you won’t regret it." —Shannon
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in three colors).
4. A stainless steel automatic water fountain for those with picky pets who refuse to drink from a regular bowl. My cats drank solely from *my* water glasses until I picked this up and now I only have to wash/refill it once a week!
Promising review: "My cat loves this! It was easy to set up and it’s very durable. If my cat tries to move it or anything it stays in place well. It’s quite sturdy, but not too heavy either. It does a great job draining the water and replenishing it so that it’s clean and free from any debris and pet hair. It’s not loud either, so it’s perfect." —joanna
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).
5. A waterproof furniture throw that doesn't look like it has anything to do with your dog/cat/ferret/other adorable animal that sheds like it's their only purpose in life.
Promising review: "This product is made very well and is truly waterproof. So happy with my purchase that I came back and bought an extra! Happy poodle Mom 🐾❤️" —shopper~girl
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six sizes and seven colors).
6. Or a calming sofa bed that just looks like a faux fur throw blanket!
7. An organic cat grass growing kit that will add some additional greenery to your house and keep your kitties from eating your actual houseplants.
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, Southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "I have been a customer for about a year now, and ever since the first time when we gave her gentle pets while she ate the grass, she’s now developed a whole daily routine! She meows at us every morning, demanding that we come and sit with her and pet her while she munches happily on the grass. It’s become such an important part of her daily routine that we bought two of the planters so that she can always have fresh grass." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.90 (available in four colors).
8. An acrylic dog gate if you simply *refuse* to install one of those metal or wood ones that make your pup look like he's behind bars. Plus, this one takes up no visual space and doesn't have to be screwed into the wall — it's completely portable!
9. A kitty hammock that won't interrupt the flow of your carefully curated balcony or patio, but will give your feline a comfy space to stretch out.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with how cute this looks. Our cats are always tanning on the balcony and now they have a place to lie. They took to it right away. It was really easy to put together and the quality of the wood and materials seems great." —jalysza
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in two colors).
10. A transparent bird feeder that'll bring birds right to your window so your pets can get a good look. If they're already obsessed with YouTube Cat TV, just wait until they get a load of this!
The feed tray slides out, making it easy to refill and clean, and there's a divider so you can use two different types of feed at once to attract different varieties of birds! Some reviewers even decorated their birdhouses with little frills like moss, flowers, and twine, so you can give it as much flair as you like!
Note: If you find that your pets are scaring the birds away, one reviewer recommends applying reflective adhesive so the birds can't see in but your fur babes can see the full show.
Promising review: "This feeder sticks really well on the window. It even holds the plump squirrels that sneak into it. 😅 It was super easy to apply and adjust. Our cats absolutely love the close up action they get since we purchased reflective adhesive and put it on the inside of our window. Now the birds have no idea they’re even there and the cats are in disbelief they get to sit that close to the birds. Overall a great purchase, my family loves it!" —SRowe
Get it from Amazon for $29.90.
11. A set of faux-linen pet stairs you can shimmy up to your bed, sofa, or armchair so your senior pup or cat can easily get up on their own. Between the neutral upholstery + sleek wooden legs, it'll blend right in with your mid-century modern furniture.
Promising review: "Now THIS is how you make pet steps! If you are like me and have height challenged dogs, or senior dogs, or senior cats even, this is your answer. Most steps are too short (not to mention ugly) in both height and size of each step, but not this one. This was tall and sturdy and made to last. Both our 37-pound Frenchie and our 27-pound Frenchie can use this easily, but I'm sure that the steps would also be able to withstand heavier pets as well." —J. Borges
Get it from Amazon for $95.99+ (available in three sizes and two upholstery options).
12. A shallow ceramic bowl that, if I saw out of context, I would likely assume was a human dish because it's that good-looking.
Promising review: "This is the best dog dish ever. It is large and has the appropriate amount of weight. My strong bully doesn’t move it or make a mess. Love this!" —Maria Jones
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).
13. A multilevel tower you'll all enjoy as there's plenty of room to play, but it could also easily pass an industrial bookshelf instead of a cat condo.
I bought this to replace an old cat condo that had made one too many moves and was all wobbly. I was worried my cats wouldn't be into it at first since it was SO different from their old one, but after a few days they warmed up to it! TBH, I selfishly got it because it's so much more aesthetically pleasing than your typical cat furniture and it takes up wayyyyy less space in my living room but luckily they love it — especially the little box which gives them a secure place to nap. To zhuzh it up further and make it even more appealing for them, I added four circular scratching pads that I bought on Amazon (I attached them with some peel-and-stick Velcro strips so when they wear out, I can easily replace them). Oh and assembly was pretty easy! Just know that it isn't free standing — it screws into your wall with (included) anchors so that's something to keep in mind if you're worried about putting holes in your wall.
Promising review: "My cats really love this! It fits snuggly in the hallway with ample room to walk by and gives them the view they want — right down every hallway! My cats are smaller — about 9 to 10 pounds. They have been using it since... well since I was in the middle of building it! Highly recommend!!!" —Christine
Get it from Wayfair for $94.99 (originally $104.99).
14. A canopied outdoor doggie sofa that'll provide your bb some shade so after zooming around your backyard for a full hour, they can get in a good nap.
Promising review: "I was unsure at first about purchasing this. The price seemed to good to be true but let me tell you this is one of the best deals I've gotten on Amazon!!! My dogs absolutely love it!!! It's built well, sturdy, no issues assembling. It looks great too!!! Very impressive and very happy doggos!!!" —Jennifer Ross
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
15. A spherical Tuft + Paw hideout with a faux-fur blanket just your cat's size. If your bb is anything like mine, they'll hang out in there until you walk by at perfect swatting distance.
Tuft + Paw is a direct-to-consumer cat brand from Jackson Cunningham. Their products are informed by both feline behavior and aesthetic design. They offer a 50% discount when you choose to donate any of their products to a shelter.
Promising review: "LOVE this item!! And so does my cat :) Unique design that fits well with my decor. Such a cozy spot for Medyn to nap in! The faux fur blanket is so soft and I like the weight it comes with so the sphere holds its position when you place it on the gold rack. I was definitely impressed with this item and happy I made the purchase." —Lisa S.
Get it from Tuft + Paw for $299 (available in two colors).
16. A collapsible Roverlund pet carrier with soft mesh sides so you can make frequent eye contact with your cat and ensure them that even though you betrayed their trust by taking them to the vet, they are okay now.
Roverlund is a small biz dedicated to making "durable, design-forward gear for pets and their people."
Promising review: "Love our camo pet carriers from Roverlund! They are very sturdy, yet pliable for putting under airline seats. Our pups love them and so did we!" —Molly M.
Get it from Roverlund for $159+ (available in two sizes and seven designs).