Just 26 Aesthetically Pleasing Pet Products Reviewers Really Love

The feed tray slides out, making it easy to refill and clean, and there's a divider so you can use two different types of feed at once to attract different varieties of birds! Some reviewers even decorated their birdhouses with little frills like moss, flowers, and twine, so you can give it as much flair as you like!

Note: If you find that your pets are scaring the birds away, one reviewer recommends applying reflective adhesive so the birds can't see in but your fur babes can see the full show.

Promising review: "This feeder sticks really well on the window. It even holds the plump squirrels that sneak into it. 😅 It was super easy to apply and adjust. Our cats absolutely love the close up action they get since we purchased reflective adhesive and put it on the inside of our window. Now the birds have no idea they’re even there and the cats are in disbelief they get to sit that close to the birds. Overall a great purchase, my family loves it!" —SRowe

Get it from Amazon for $30.90.