30 Pet Products That Are Both Adorable And Practical

1. A memory foam orthopedic dog bed in the shape of a freaking cowhide rug. That is all that needs saying!!!
Promising review: "I love the stylish appearance of this dog bed. Makes it easy to have my girls' dog bed in the living room without it being an eyesore. They both love it and actually have preferred it over getting on the couch so much. Win-win for both of us. 10 out of 10!" —Laura Wrobleski
Get it from Amazon for $159.
2. A laptop-shaped scratcher if the last few years of WFH life have led your cats to believe that they *too* have a 9 to 5. It's this or have them all piled on top of you and that makes it quite hard to type...
Promising review: "I saw this when browsing Uncommon Goods and purchased it as what I thought would be a gag gift for my sister. Funny thing is...it actually works! Comments from my sister: 'My cat made my laptop keyboard unusable by treating it as a scratching post and popping the keys out. I finally gave up and purchased a cheap wireless keyboard to use with it. My sister gave me this cardboard laptop as a gift, which my cat now loves! I wish I had known about this earlier as my laptop would still be intact.'" —RedBirdWoman
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $35.
3. A rhinestone-studded tracksuit for those days when they wanna take it back to the early aughts and go for a Paris Hilton/Nicole Richie The Simple Life look.
Promising review: "My puppy looks so perfect in her velour jumpsuit. She is 3 pounds and the XS fits her perfectly with room to grow. Now she can match her mommy." —Rana Ayvez
Get it from Amazon for $15.19+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors).
4. An adorable dinosaur sweater that'll have my fellow '90s babies reminiscing on their obsession with Rugrats and thus Reptar.
Promising review: "Bought this for my cat who loves to go for walks outside. He’s roughly 11–13 pounds. So cute on him (can’t say how many stars he’d give, but it’s 5 for me) and doesn’t appear to bother him as far as comfort is concerned. It doesn’t completely cover him but he’s a long kitty. Definitely recommend." —Katherine Timper
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in five colors).
5. A smart pet sofa so if you live with roommates or partners who have a "no dogs on the furniture" rule, your pup will still have a comfy place of their own.
Promising review: "So we bought one for the living room and we loved it so much, we purchased a second one for our home office, since they love spending time with their dad when he’s working from home!! If you are thinking about getting a cute sofa…just order this one!!" —Jesie Fernandez
Get it from Amazon for $121.41 (available in seven colors).
6. A blinged-out collar with crystals and capped letters because, like Madonna, Rihanna, or Beyoncé, they need only go by one name.
7. A cactus scratching post for all the indoor kitties who miss the great outdoors, but not having to catch their own food, find their own shelter, or go without 24/7 snuggles.
Promising review: "My cat LOVES this thing. She is constantly running up and down it and standing on top of it. Excellent quality and the rope is holding up well after a few months of heavy scratching. My cat would previously scratch on my couch, so I knew I had to get her another scratcher to put closer to it. But none I could find were more appealing than our couch until I bought this cactus. Haven't seen her scratch on the couch in months." —Tatiana
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. An itty-bitty strawberry-print harness because you get dressed up when you leave the house, so why shouldn't your kitty baby?
Promising review: "My cat is used to being indoor/outdoor until we moved and she had to become completely indoor. She would whine to go out so I bought this and now she can! We love it because she can freely walk and it's very easy to put on and use." —Christine Lawrence
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
9. A collapsible Roverlund pet carrier with soft mesh sides so you can make frequent eye contact with your cat and ensure them that even though you betrayed their trust by taking them to the vet, they are okay now.
Roverlund is a small biz dedicated to making "durable, design-forward gear for pets and their people."
Promising review: "Love our camo pet carriers from Roverlund! They are very sturdy, yet pliable for putting under airline seats. Our pups love them and so did we!" —Molly M.
Get it from Roverlund for $159+ (available in two sizes and seven designs).
10. A thermal sweater dress should your darling bebe experience the shakes because they're always cold. With a cozy hood and skirt, this'll keep everything from their boopable nose to their tiny tuchus nice and toasty.
Promising review: "This little dress is soo cute and really high quality! I just discovered this brand and I absolutely love all their dog clothes!" —Amanda Hayes
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes XS–L and in two colors).
11. A flower-shaped recovery cone that is straight up Elizabethan. 😂 Whether your baby is recovering from a spay/neuter surgery or you're just trying to get them to stop licking their hot spots, this plush, waterproof number will do the trick.
Promising review: "Two of my cats needed collars for a couple days, these were definitely more comfortable than traditional collars. Within a couple of hours, they were able to get around perfectly, even jumping up on top of the cabinets as usual. They even seemed to like having a little pillow with them at all times. My cats weigh around 15 to 20 pounds and the large fit them perfectly. The collars did get a little roughed up from being scratched and licked but they got never any holes and after properly fitting them they never came off. And of course they’re really adorable!" —Brittney Ann
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes S–L and in five colors).
12. A luxe cable-knit sweater for the pup who 1) was likely an Irish fisherman in a past life or 2) is channeling hot guy winter à la Chris Evans.
13. A macramé cat hammock so visually arresting, it may just convince your fur baby to give up the Amazon box they've been calling home for the last month. Since it's made out of a bunch of strings, I don't see how they wouldn't at least be intrigued.
Macrame Beautiful is a small business based in Beijing that sells stunning macramé pieces like planters, wall decor, and baskets.
Promising review: "This is my second purchase and I will continue to buy!! The craftsmanship is so beautiful. It is evident she enjoys what she does. Every item is packed with care and in adorable resealable pouches. Sweet stickers with handwritten notes and beautifully printed 'how to care for and clean the items.' My kittens love their hammock!" —Annie Zummo
Get it from Macrame Beautiful on Etsy for $55.19+ (originally $68.19+; available in two styles and with one, two, or no cushions).
14. A fence bubble for pupperonis who're just as nosy as their parents. Drama going down between the neighborhood kids?? Your doggos will be the first to know.
Promising review: "My dogs love their window! They are 20+ pounds each and can both get their heads into the window to see what is going on in the front yard. It only took my husband and I a few minutes to install. The acrylic dome is thick and is easy to wipe clean. It’s also made in the USA!" —Shopping Adict
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.55.
15. A UFO-shaped cat box that not only looks stellar, but prevents your kitty baby from kicking litter all over the dang place. TBH this is more a gift for you but, I mean, c'mon!
Happy and Polly is a small business with all sorts of cutesy cat and dog products from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.
Promising review: "I love it. It's exactly what I wanted. The cats get in and out easily. Easy to clean with the big sliding window." —S.C.
Get it from Happy and Polly for $179.99.
16. A UFO-shaped name tag if your love for your dog is just out of this worlddddddd.
Baubles Dogs is a Poltava, Ukraine–based small business that makes all sorts of waterproof stainless-steel ID tags.
Promising review: "This tag is SO cute! I was looking for a tag option with a little more personality and this fit the bill perfectly. Not only is it well made, but it shipped and arrived quickly, and came with two different sized rings to attach the tags. Overall an extremely pleasant experience and I’m so pleased with the results!" —Rachel
Get it from Baubles Dogs on Etsy for $31.50+ (available in sizes S–L and with personalization).