James also said one scene of the movie with Amy using a crack pipe was so upsetting, he wished he'd watched the film with "a mental health professional." "I could just smell the crack. I should have been watching that film with a mental health professional next to me. It took me straight back to that time," he said. "I probably sound normal now, but I still suffer from anxiety and depression, and it was like I had a day-long panic attack afterwards. I couldn’t sleep Friday night or Saturday night.”