Me waking up seeing the clock ahead an extra hour #DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/SQstKv4Ztt— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) March 10, 2024
POV: Manual clock #DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/ECXC5vbOcY— máy (@mayyena) March 10, 2024
When you try to figure out how to change the time on the stove.🤦♂️😂#DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/p7juZd1KDQ— Mike (@Ghostwalker237) March 10, 2024
When I see a clock that I need to manually updating and see what time it really is: #DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/wRQTRfEnrH— Chad (@dcfoodsafety) March 10, 2024
Losing an hour of sleep: #DaylightSavingsTime #SpringForward pic.twitter.com/nfaG8N94Vg— Own Your Masters 👑 (@ThaArchitect) March 10, 2024
With one less hour of sleep, everyone is going to be (insert your name) the Grouch! #DaylightSavingsTime— Oscar the Grouch (@OscarTheGrouch) March 10, 2024
Time jumping from 2 to 3 in a snap#DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/eLUU2782fZ— Cortez (@Tez_92) March 10, 2024
the people who wake up early making the most of that hour of daylight the evening just stole from them#DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/bCCm96AY7j— T (@teewatterss) March 10, 2024
My sleep screaming at the fact that it was robbed of an hour #DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/j3rJ3hxazf— 𝒜𝒹𝑒𝓁𝒶𝒾𝒹𝒶 ☭ 👁️🦋👁️ أديليد (@adellymccaffrey) March 10, 2024
Fuck #DaylightSavingsTime 😫 pic.twitter.com/nb81s99r57— Brian Morgan 🎃💀👻 (@itsreallybrian) March 10, 2024
pic.twitter.com/K50I93D4nW https://t.co/6rfUQaWHHY— zae (@itszaeok) March 10, 2024
girl who’s GOING TO BE OK!!!!!!! https://t.co/gUkDzUU0qj— not j*ss (@itsnotjess123) March 10, 2024
we lose an hour tonight like I even had that to give!— B. (@barkadoofficial) March 10, 2024
Tried to screen record the time change only for my screen to go blank 3 seconds before the jump.— Nikki and the City (@thenikkiscript) March 10, 2024
GOODNIGHT. #DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/k65XKzHCV6
Y’all we finally made it.— PlayboiJ 🐰 (@HeshimaSpeaks) March 9, 2024
Clocks spring forward tomorrow and the sun won’t go down until 7, who want something on the grill? pic.twitter.com/mSXsU4SZJS
going frm 1:59AM to 3AM is a lil dramatic— ROYALE (@royalepains) March 10, 2024
Just told my neighbor Good morning and it’s 12:55pm #DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/T1ooBRzcfk— NupetoriousJLB (@Nver_a_flaw1911) March 10, 2024
You win this round #DaylightSavingsTime but I'll be back in the fall for the rematch. pic.twitter.com/le6XcalQbe— Hockey Fight History (@HistoryOfFights) March 10, 2024
Me living in Arizona not having to worry about #DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/zhrKSceXua— 💕Luvrgurl (@Fentylibraheaux) March 10, 2024