    These Hilarious Tweets About Daylight Savings Time Will Make You Forget About Losing An Hour Of Sleep

    Chelsea Stewart
    BuzzFeed Staff

    You probably woke up this morning feeling super disoriented.

    Person posing with hand in hair wearing a yellow top and white tee, appears contemplative, against a yellow backdrop
    Hiraman / Getty Images

    It's not for no reason — it's because it's Daylight Savings Time. Already.

    Person adjusting a wristwatch
    Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

    Personally, I'm not someone who minds — I'm an early riser anyway, and more light at night means longer and later walks with my dogs. But, of course, most people don't appear to feel that way.

    In fact, people have been sharing strong opinions — and some funny ones, too — about the time change online. Take a look at their tweets below, and then tell me your feelings on it in the comments.

    Columbia Pictures / Twitter: @Pizza__Dad

    Twitter: @mayyena

    FOX / Twitter: @Ghostwalker237

    New Line Cinema / Twitter: @dcfoodsafety

    ESPN / Twitter: @ThaArchitect

    Twitter: @OscarTheGrouch

    FX / Twitter: @Tez_92

    FX / Twitter: @teewatterss

    Columbia Pictures / Twitter: @adellymccaffrey

    Twitter: @itsreallybrian

    Warner Bros / Twitter: @itszaeok

    Twitter: @itsnotjess123

    Twitter: @barkadoofficial

    Twitter: @thenikkiscript

    Twitter: @HeshimaSpeaks

    Twitter: @royalepains

    New Line Cinema / Twitter: @Nver_a_flaw1911

    Twitter: @HistoryOfFights

    Twitter: @Fentylibraheaux