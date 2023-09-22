2. "They are smart as hell. I got my first one about six or seven years ago. She jumped into my car window when I was eating a sandwich, which almost gave me a heart attack that some strange animal jumped into my car. She was dirty, skinny, and scruffy, so I gave her some of my turkey sandwich. Couldn’t find anyone who claimed her, so I took her to the vet. They gave her shots and treated her for worms, so I’m guessing she was a young stray. I took her home with the intention of re-homing her, but within about a week or two, she woke me up in the middle of the night freaking out. I followed her to my basement, and my water heater was flooding my basement. I looked at her and said you know, you earned it and can stay kitty. She did the slow blink, and the rest is history. Been best pals since. She never grew very large. She’s about seven pounds or so, about 60% of the size of a normal cat. So it’s like a kitten for life, I guess."