"did kylie move to arrakis to be with timothee?"
There’s nothing on the show that requires them to be doing all that.. https://t.co/RaXQFrGU7F— K•3•N•W•4•R•D🗡️🦉🦚 (@saggitruth) March 8, 2024
for a sec i was convinced that this was a deleted scene from dune https://t.co/qRxwc900JC— ✶ (@HYUNJlNl) March 8, 2024
Not them cultivating desert power https://t.co/8HfKxIw6Ew— Alex Muad’dib Coleman (@DarkOfTheMovie) March 8, 2024
did kylie move to arrakis to be with timothee? https://t.co/1QbQDtcHIA pic.twitter.com/SSFO3f73Pg— frankenscar (@scarxiety) March 8, 2024
DUNE 3: The Kardashian Invasion 😭 https://t.co/rggHB6qHVS— 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞 (@arxhiiie) March 8, 2024
House Kardashian will be the first to fall in Dune 3 https://t.co/J6jqQdaIXU— troythedesigner 🦂 (@troythedesigner) March 8, 2024
I'd like to introduce the new Avengers https://t.co/mdHPzjonPI— Mr. Pacman (@MeganMugler) March 8, 2024