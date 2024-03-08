Skip To Content
    People Are Roasting The Hell Out Of The Kardashians For Appearing Like "Avengers" In Their New TV Show Teaser

    "did kylie move to arrakis to be with timothee?"

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Today, Hulu announced brand-new information for the next season of The Kardashians.

    the kardashian-jenners posing for a photo
    HULU

    Arriving on May 23, the season will follow Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie as they "punch [life] into overdrive."

    Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian exiting a building
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    "From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors," the synopsis reads. "Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."

    Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner posing in stylish outfits at an event. Kim in a unique cut-out dress; Kylie in a shimmering gown
    Mega / GC Images

    This is the teaser for the season:

    View this video on YouTube
    Hulu / youtube.com

    As you can see, it's very dramatic.

    The Kardashian family standing together in a promotional image for their show on Hulu
    Hulu

    People were quick to comment on them using such theatrics just for a TV show.

    Twitter: @saggitruth

    They also hilariously compared the teaser to Dune: Part Two.

    Twitter: @HYUNJlNl

    Twitter: @ostynhyss

    From the desert setting...

    Twitter: @DarkOfTheMovie

    ...to the draped and hooded outfits...

    HULU / Twitter: @scarxiety

    People thought it gave major Arrakis vibes.

    Twitter: @arxhiiie

    Twitter: @troythedesigner

    Twitter: @MeganMugler

    LOL! Anyway, you can stream The Kardashians Season 5 starting on May 23, and check out Dune: Part Two now in theaters.