Taylor Swift's Team Is Reportedly Fuming Over An Op-Ed That Crossed The Line In Speculating About Her Sexuality

Taylor has been known to drop Easter eggs in her work, but fans say this is taking it too far.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

This week, an op-ed speculating about Taylor Swift's sexuality was published online.

James Devaney / GC Images

In it, the writer cites various "clues" to try and prove that the singer is secretly queer.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

These include different references and hidden secrets throughout her catalog, like Taylor's rainbow-themed Lover album launch. The writer also noted that she's "dropped hairpins before Lover and has continued to do so since."

Taylor playing guitar on a small stage
Chicago Tribune / TNS

"Those dropped hairpins began to appear in Ms. Swift's artistry long before queer identity was undeniably marketable to mainstream America. They suggest to queer people that she is one of us," the person said.

Taylor performing onstage
Chicago Tribune / TNS

While Taylor herself has not yet commented on the report, a source told CNN that her team is allegedly outraged over it.

Closeup of her
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics,” a purported insider told the outlet.

Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

They also said how, “This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans.”

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is — all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece,’” the source continued.

Fans also shared their thoughts about it online, with many in agreement that it was wrong.

BuzzFeed reached out to reps for Taylor and also the New York Times for comment but did not hear back by publication. In the meantime, what do you all make of this? Share your thoughts in the comments below.