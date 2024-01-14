Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

I'm Dying At These 12 Taylor Swift Frozen Glass Memes From The Kansas City Chiefs Game

I love it.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

You probably saw that Taylor Swift came out and supported Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game this weekend.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She sat in a box seat, where, unfortunately, the glass on the suite kept fogging up because of how cold it was in Kansas City. But it's also great because it sparked a hilarious new meme. Here are some of the best.

Taylor Swift in the crowd at the Kansas City Chiefs game
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

NFL / Peacock / Twitter: @_MarcusD3_

NFL / Peacock / Twitter: @citehchris

NFL / Peacock / Twitter: @SarahSpain

NFL / Peacock / Twitter: @chilliniguy

NFL / Peacock / Nickelodeon / Twitter: @mellentuck

NFL / Peacock / Cartoon Network / Twitter: @vj_v_

NFL / Peacock / Twitter: @cwdarney

NFL / Peacock / Twitter: @seamoosi

NFL / Peacock / Twitter: @Big_Chimp_Memes

NFL / Peacock / Big Machine / Twitter: @harrypurplebow

NFL / Peacock / Twitter: @_Zeets

NFL / Peacock / Twitter: @ellie_elizabet