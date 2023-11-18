Browse links
"Concerts are meant to be a safe space. Never a space where you should lose your life."
mother is really mothering tonight pic.twitter.com/QwcFmM234y— sophie⸆⸉ eras tour sydney n2 & n3 (@ssophiesversion) November 18, 2023
Taylor Swift helps fans chant “Water” in order to get security & staff to bring water to fans.#RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/YuYqRIoWs1— Billi Pop (@Billi_Pop) November 18, 2023
I felt like I wanted to cry while reading her words She is very pure I know. I can only imagine her feeling when she found out and I imagine the feeling of the girl’s family and friends Rip Ana #RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/wz7Kqw1AfP— Loly ¹⁹⁸⁹ ͭ ͮ (@midnera) November 18, 2023
Concerts are meant to be a safe space. Never a space where you should lose your life. It’s heartbreaking to see this happen when it could’ve been prevented. Ana deserved to go to the show, enjoy herself, and go home safely. This is unbelievable.— ˢᵗᵉᵖʰᵃⁿⁱᵉ (@heyitsstepf) November 18, 2023
Rip Ana 🕊️✨🤍
We are heartbroken about what happened at last night's show and the life that was sadly lost. The ban on water is simply an inhumane decision due to how important it is for human beings and especially in those conditions.— Sabrina Carpenter All-News 💌 (@SCANews_) November 18, 2023
RIP Ana Benevides 🙏🏻💝
T4F EXIGIMOS RESPEITO