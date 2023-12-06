Skip To Content
    Solange — And Her Son — Responded After She Was Accused Of Abandoning Him In 2014

    "This is a lie lmao, y'all really need to get your own lives. It's sickening and scary that people sit online and do this," one fan tweeted.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all know Solange as a singer, songwriter, and all-around great artist.

    closeup of Solange
    Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

    We don't know her as a parent, which is why I was shocked to see people coming at her this week over her son, Julez.

    Closeup of Solange performing on stage
    Erika Goldring / FilmMagic

    Here's Julez.

    Closeup of Julez
    Amy Sussman / WireImage for Parkwood

    Solange had him in 2004 with her then-husband, Daniel Smith.

    Closeup of Solange and Julez
    Johnny Nunez / WireImage

    You might remember she was pregnant with him in Destiny Child's "Soldier" music video.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    She also went viral when they did this cute dance together at her wedding in 2014.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    But for the most part, Solange has kept Julez out of the spotlight — which has, somehow, led people to think she hasn't been involved in his life.

    Closeup of Solange
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    One person recently claimed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, "Solo hasn't looked over [Julez] since 2014. She is completely disconnected from that child."

    Closeup of Julez and Solange holding hands at an event when he was a toddler
    Andy Kropa / Getty Images

    "[Julez] lives with Angie," they continued, referring to her and Beyoncé's cousin Angie Beyince. "Without Daniel Snr. stepping in [sic]."

    Julez and Tina Knowles
    Kevin Winter / WireImage for Parkwood

    Solange responded to the post by liking a tweet that pointed out how "wild" it is for people to make up things and narratives from what they see and don't see online and in the media.

    Closeup of Solange standing in front of a table of Crown Royal
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

    The tweet read: "The internet is such a weird place because this sentiment being expressed based off IG comments and paparazzi pictures is wild. And this is exactly why I am appreciative of how limited she is now. Some of y'all are really insane."

    Solange at an event
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Marantz
    Screenshot of the Twitter post/comment
    Twitter: @solangeknowles

    Solange also liked a tweet that said, "This is a lie lmao, y'all really need to get your own lives. It's sickening and scary that people sit online and do this."

    Screenshot from Twitter
    Twitter: @solangeknowles

    Julez himself responded, too. The fan page Beyoncé Garden shared screenshots of a now-deleted post where he reportedly called Solange his "whole heart." He also cheekily posted a song by rapper Master P called "Mama Raised Me."

    Twitter: @beyoncegarden

    It really is sad how people will make up anything. This is exactly why she and her sister rarely talk to us now.