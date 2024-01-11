Browse links
She ate that.
Así hundió la actriz Sofía Vergara a Pablo Motos en El Hormiguero cuando cuestionó su inglés. pic.twitter.com/2RnzApN4MM— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) January 9, 2024
Sofia Vergara has several awards and received many major nominations and yet…..men will still play her like she’s dumb for laughs. the last thing you wanna do is to play with a barranquillera because they will do it right back at you with a smile. 🇨🇴 https://t.co/X3UCGFjiAk— daniela candela (@daniela_candela) January 10, 2024
I hate people dogging on Sofia Vergara because of her thick accent. This podcast guy QUESTIONED her saying modern family and SHE blasted him with oh how many languages can you speak again?? How many Emmy’s do you have?? That’s what I thought— New year…NEW HOE 💅🏽👁️🫦👁️💅🏽 (@Frank_tank1512) January 10, 2024