    Fans Are Shocked — But Thoroughly Pleased — At Sofía Vergara's Response To An Interviewer Who Appeared To Mock Her Accent

    She ate that.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sofía Vergara's interview on El Hormiguero didn't go so well — not for her, but for the interviewer.

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara on the red carpet
    Pablo Cuadra / FilmMagic

    The actor recently appeared on the Spanish talk show to promote Griselda, her upcoming Netflix series about the Colombian drug lord.

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    She also brought up Modern Family, where she famously portrayed Gloria Delgado-Pritchett for 11 seasons before its conclusion in 2020.

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara as G;loria
    Rb / GC Images

    When Sofía said the name of the show, host Pablo Motos stopped her to ask, "How do you say Modern Family?" in a way that seemed to mock her pronunciation.

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara smiling into a microphone
    Pablo Cuadra / FilmMagic

    Sofía initially wondered why she was being asked that, but then realized Pablo seemed to be ridiculing her English and responded: "Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah."

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    Pablo, while defensive, then tried to proceed with the interview, but Sofía continued.

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    "How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?" she asked, leaning close to hear his response before flashing a playful smile at the crowd.

    Antena 3 / Twitter: @FonsiLoaiza
    Sofia herself was nominated for four Emmys and four Golden Globes throughout the show's run, in case you were wondering.

    Fans loved her response and praised her handling of the situation on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    "'Oh, because you speak better English than me? How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?' Burn! 🔥" one person wrote.

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara
    Pg / GC Images

    Another said, "Sofía Vergara has several awards and received many major nominations and yet…..men will still play her like she’s dumb for laughs." They added, "The last thing you wanna do is to play with a Barranquilla because they will do it right back at you with a smile."

    Twitter: @daniela_candela

    While someone else tweeted: "I hate people dogging on Sofía Vergara because of her thick accent. This podcast guy QUESTIONED her saying modern family, and SHE blasted him with oh how many languages can you speak again?? How many Emmy’s do you have?? That’s what I thought."

    Twitter: @Frank_tank1512

    All I have to say is Sofía has a beautiful accent and knows how to handle herself like a pro.

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara
    Ricky Vigil M / GC Images