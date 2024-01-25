Skip To Content
Here's Why Sofia Richie Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret

Sofia told Vogue she's six months pregnant — and also revealed why she didn't share the news with the public sooner.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Sofia Richie shared why she decided to keep her pregnancy private for as long as she did.

A closeup of sofia being photographed by paps
Hippolyte Petit / Getty Images

Earlier today, the model and socialite revealed that she's six months pregnant with her and Elliot Grainge's first child.

the couple with arms around each other at an event
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Sofia said it's a girl and a "Gemini baby," meaning she'll be born between May 21 and June 20.

Speaking about when she first learned of her pregnancy, Sofia told Vogue: “I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Sofia said that when she returned home to LA, she was late on her period and decided to take a test. “Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly," she explained, with Vogue noting that the couple had been "casually trying" for a baby after their April wedding. "So he didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

sophia and elliot holding hands as they cross a street
Rachpoot / GC Images

Not entirely sure of the test's results, Sofia had Elliot go and buy three more tests — all of which came back positive.

Elliot and Sofia walking out of a building at night hand-in-hand
Rachpoot / GC Images

"When we turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried," she shared. "It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective—even with my friends.”

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Sofia waited eight weeks before revealing her pregnancy to their parents and grandparents. She recalled breaking the news by telling them she'd brought gifts from Milan Fashion Week. "Everyone was like 'Ooooh, Hermes!'" Sofia remembered. "But then they opened it, and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That's how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, 'I'm about to get an expensive present' to like 'I'm about to get a grandchild' was really sweet."

sophia and elliot with his parents
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for British Consulate Los Angeles and Universal Music Group

But Sofia was less inclined to share the news with the public, with the star explaining, “Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space. I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Presley Ann / Getty Images

Understandable! You've gotta do what's best for you. Congrats, Sofia and Elliot!