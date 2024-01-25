Sofia waited eight weeks before revealing her pregnancy to their parents and grandparents. She recalled breaking the news by telling them she'd brought gifts from Milan Fashion Week. "Everyone was like 'Ooooh, Hermes!'" Sofia remembered. "But then they opened it, and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That's how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, 'I'm about to get an expensive present' to like 'I'm about to get a grandchild' was really sweet."