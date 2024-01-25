Sofia Richie shared why she decided to keep her pregnancy private for as long as she did.
Earlier today, the model and socialite revealed that she's six months pregnant with her and Elliot Grainge's first child.
Speaking about when she first learned of her pregnancy, Sofia told Vogue: “I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”
Sofia said that when she returned home to LA, she was late on her period and decided to take a test. “Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly," she explained, with Vogue noting that the couple had been "casually trying" for a baby after their April wedding. "So he didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”
Not entirely sure of the test's results, Sofia had Elliot go and buy three more tests — all of which came back positive.
"When we turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried," she shared. "It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective—even with my friends.”
Sofia waited eight weeks before revealing her pregnancy to their parents and grandparents. She recalled breaking the news by telling them she'd brought gifts from Milan Fashion Week. "Everyone was like 'Ooooh, Hermes!'" Sofia remembered. "But then they opened it, and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That's how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, 'I'm about to get an expensive present' to like 'I'm about to get a grandchild' was really sweet."
But Sofia was less inclined to share the news with the public, with the star explaining, “Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space. I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”
Understandable! You've gotta do what's best for you. Congrats, Sofia and Elliot!