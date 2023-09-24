15 Times People Got Offended Over Reallyyy Ridiculous Things

6. "I had a girl I used to work with become incredibly angry when I told her that her grand plan to open a commune where everyone worked the land and all the money made from working the land was split evenly, and everyone lived in a tent, was essentially communism. Her argument boiled down to, 'No, it's not because I'll be in charge of it,' and she didn't see the irony in that statement. 😑 When her friend backed me up, she faked being sick and went home three hours early. 🤦‍♂️"