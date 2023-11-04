Browse links
"Adele [has] been telling the world she loves Rich Paul w/ her whole heart & being & that man basically said, 'I mean, she aite I guess.'"
Omg how embarrassing. I can’t believe how nonchalant he is about Adele. Nvm I can. https://t.co/LWOH6wiPhq— 1-800-ACT-BADD (@Da_mirror91) November 3, 2023
Adele been telling the world she loves Rich Paul w/ her whole heart & being & that man basically said “I mean, she aite I guess.”— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) November 3, 2023
Adele is deeply in love with him, and this is what he says…. 🫠🫠🫠— 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) November 3, 2023
Adele: Darling what are we??— 888 (@lyemcfly) November 3, 2023
Rich Paul: you already know what it is twin🤞🏽 https://t.co/2y8nnJvZHT
A man realizing he was bullshitting and tried to throw him a lifeline and Rich Paul still kept going. Adele wake up right now! https://t.co/dgv0CXJcn6— Taylor (@BackTAYreality) November 3, 2023
Him saying "im a private person” while selling a BOOK titled Rich Paul is proper taking me out 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Beh4LxBTBK— Sesona 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@sassybluemoon) November 3, 2023
He just wants their relationship private. He said she was superb lol— Chloe (@GlowySweetFab) November 3, 2023
A lot of yall don’t know who Rich Paul is and he’s always been private. If he don’t wanna speak on his relationship he don’t have to. And yall proving his point even more he’s there to talk about his book but what’s going viral a clip about Adele.— 𝚃𝚊𝚢. 📝👩🏾💻 (@tvwriteher) November 3, 2023
What the hell was he supposed to say??? Y’all seriously mad because he didn’t indulge y’all’s mind and give y’all full fledge details on their relationship? Social media got y’all folks down bad lol smh— Protect yo MENTAL and yo CHICKEN 🙏🏾🙏🏾 (@WOOOOO_RICFLAIR) November 4, 2023