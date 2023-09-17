2. "The teacher used corporal punishment. We were first-graders, and she made those of us who didn’t have our homework kneel on salt/seeds/buckwheat. One of the kids in my class was literally the most obedient kid, and she was top of the class and always had her homework — that day, she must’ve forgotten it at home. The teacher made her kneel, and the girl cried so quietly and without a sound and peed in her uniform. She transferred and never came back after that day. Yeah, it was a private school. Parents heard about it and threatened to sue."