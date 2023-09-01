13. "My sister doesn't speak to one of her kids. They have gone through the spurts of not talking to her. She expects too much of people. She's very entitled. She doesn't follow through on commitments. (She still owes me a wedding quilt she started — I've been married for 43 years now. ) She's always the person who is hard done by. Nothing works out for her. She wants to be taken care of, that's all. She thinks she should get to spend her money as she pleases, and someone else should subsidize her lifestyle because that's what she wants. She has burned through all her options and is on the verge of homelessness. She's manipulative and a taker. She doesn't do anything terrible — no drugs, booze, or gambling — and appears sweet and caring. But she really believes she's owed much more and she shouldn't have to do anything to have it."

"She apparently abused her son, who had taken her in. I have no clue what she did or didn't do, but it was enough that he booted her out. I'm sure there were conditions set in place when he took her in, and I'm sure she ignored the conditions and did as she pleased. Why do I think that? Because that's what she did to me. She always has her 'reasons,' and everyone else is unreasonable. It's that old nut about doing the same thing repeatedly but expecting a different result. I feel bad for her, but man, she just keeps throwing herself off cliffs."



—u/implodemode