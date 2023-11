Nicki told Vogue, “I think about watching my father go back and forth, and I just wish that at the time I understood that he wasn’t doing it because he wanted to. I thought that he was making a conscious effort to be addicted to a drug that would have him steal his children’s video games and sell them for money. Think about that — who would make a conscious effort to do that? Now I realize, those people weren’t making those choices because they wanted to hurt their family. Addiction took over their bodies and their lives. They were victims too.”