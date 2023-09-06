2. "I caught my now ex-wife cuddled up with the guy she cheated on me with in my own house while caring for our sick infant son. He was supposed to be a friend. I was helping him out as he had been made homeless. That same night, she tells me: 'I don't love you, and I'm not sure I ever did.' So I moved out. A few months later, she told me she was moving out, so I told her I wouldn't let her move my son away. She says, 'Not a problem!' and asks if I want FULL CUSTODY. My son came to live with me full time at age 2; he's 22 now, and she decided to go no contact for the last 20 years. Here's the kicker: I raised my son to have a strong work ethic, to be courteous, polite, and to have high moral standards. She had three more kids, and they're all little shits! I'm so glad I gave up everything to care for my son. I'd do it all again in a heartbeat."