Michelle Trachtenberg responded after a recent picture of her sparked concern.
Earlier this week, she posted this new selfie on Instagram.
As you'll see if you check under the post, the comments were full of people saying she looked "unrecognizable" and questioning her appearance.
When one fan commented that Michelle looked "sick," she responded and said, "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."
Michelle also made a separate post addressing the messages she's received overall. She said: "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself, haters."
She then posted an up-close selfie showing off her natural face. "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar," she snapped.
Here's a reminder to never comment and speculate on someone's appearance, and if you do have concerns, be friendly and mindful about how you share them so it doesn't come across the wrong way.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed Michelle's age.