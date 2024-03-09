Browse links
"This is never okay."
And when Madonna complained that there was a person sitting down during her concert, and seconds later she realized it was a wheelchair user. pic.twitter.com/hDvERFmsFN— Avid ( Fan Account ) 👹 (@avid_original) March 8, 2024
must've been so embarrassing 😂— naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) March 9, 2024
at least she had the decency to apologize and be sweet about it?? what do y'all want— medea lives (@livesmedea) March 8, 2024
She didnt even apologize for putting them in the spot wtf 🤮— bro.mar ⚢🫧 𓂀 (@pinkrebel95) March 8, 2024
For anyone coming to her defense about “well she apologized”— BeJules (@queenn_demon) March 8, 2024
Some people can’t stand for concerts like that but don’t necessarily have a fucking wheelchair either. I am one of them.
This is never okay. https://t.co/uiprdjFej5