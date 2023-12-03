Skip To Content
Macaulay Culkin Is Going Viral For His Speaking Voice Because People Just Had No Idea

"Just realized I have not heard this man speak since he was 10."

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

You know Macaulay Culkin. He's a legend and a holiday icon.

Closeup of Macaulay Culkin
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This weekend, he finally (!) got his flowers in the form of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he delivered a heartfelt speech in which he thanked his fiancée, Brenda Song, for supporting him over the years.

Macaulay with his star
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

"You are absolutely everything. You're my champion," he told her, making Brenda visibly emotional. "You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me just all my purpose. You've given me family."

Macaulay with his friends and family
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

The moment was super cute and went viral as people gushed over Macaulay's sweet remarks — but that's not all they were talking about.

For many, that was their first time seeing Macaulay in a while, and so, they weren't really aware of his speaking voice.

Closeup of Macaulay Culkin
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Some thought it was uncanny how much he and his brother Kieran sounded alike.

Like, it's almost identical.

Here's a video of Kieran speaking for reference:

Some also said they hadn't seen much of Macaulay's work outside of Home Alone and had no idea, in general, what he sounded like IRL.

"Just realized I have not heard this man speak since he was 10," one person tweeted.

Watch the clip here, and then tell me in the comments if you knew this or not. If not, I'm gonna need you to do yourself a favor and check out more of his performances, like his amazing portrayal as Mickey in American Horror Story.

