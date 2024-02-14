Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have called time on their relationship — for now, at least.
After over a year of dating, a source told People the pair has broken up.
The source said, “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.”
The couple first sparked breakup rumors over the weekend when fans noticed Larsa was no longer following Marcus on Instagram.
Larsa also purged her page of him and shared a cryptic video on her stories about listening to "your inner voice," per People.
The couple had been together publicly since early 2023 after meeting through friends in 2019.
But! This might not be a permanent split. A source who apparently knows the couple IRL also told People, "They’ll probably get back together."
"It’s relationship stuff," the insider added. "But apparently [it] came out of nowhere so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine.”