    Here's What We Know About Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan's Reported Breakup

    I would think MJ is somewhere probably jumping for joy.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have called time on their relationship — for now, at least.

    Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on the red carpet of a media event
    River Callaway / Variety via Getty Images

    After over a year of dating, a source told People the pair has broken up.

    Larsa, in striped dress, and Marcus, in a suit, pose together at an event
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    The source said, “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.”

    Closeup of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    The couple first sparked breakup rumors over the weekend when fans noticed Larsa was no longer following Marcus on Instagram.

    Screenshot of a social media search bar with a typed query &#x27;heirmj&#x27; showing &#x27;No users found&#x27; under a user profile &#x27;larsapippen&#x27; with 5.4M followers
    @larsapippen
    Social media screen with a user&#x27;s profile showing followers and a search bar indicating &quot;No users found&quot; for the searched name
    @heirmj523

    Larsa also purged her page of him and shared a cryptic video on her stories about listening to "your inner voice," per People.

    The couple  holding hands at an event
    Romain Maurice / Getty Images for Haute Living

    The couple had been together publicly since early 2023 after meeting through friends in 2019.

    Larsa and Marcus kissing
    Mega / GC Images

    The relationship had not been without drama either. Notably, Michael Jordan said he disapproved of Marcus, 33, dating the 49-year-old reality star. Marcus insisted his father was just joking, but Larsa said the comment left her feeling "kind of embarrassed."

    But! This might not be a permanent split. A source who apparently knows the couple IRL also told People, "They’ll probably get back together."

    Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan walking and holding hands
    Mega / GC Images

    "It’s relationship stuff," the insider added. "But apparently [it] came out of nowhere so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine.”

    We shall see!