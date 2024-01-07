Skip To Content
    Kris Tyson Showed Her Transformation One Year After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy

    Kris previously said, "The physical changes aren’t the only things that have made me feel so much happier." It was also "the ability to get out of bed, ready to start the day, the desire to live my life to [the] fullest again, and just being able to look in the mirror and see the woman I’ve always known was inside me finally starting to make her way in the world."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kris Tyson is celebrating one year since starting hormone replacement therapy.

    The YouTuber revealed in early 2023 that she had been receiving the treatment — which according to WebMD, involves a doctor giving you "hormone medications to lessen male physical characteristics and increase female ones."

    Twitter: @kristyson_

    "Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives," Kris, who has since come out as trans, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time. "The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

    Twitter: @kristyson_

    Kris shared that, initially, she was hesitant to reveal the news, but said the love she received made it worth it.

    Twitter: @kristyson_

    "It makes everything so worth it," Kris wrote. "I'm so excited to have more conversations like this in the future with you all."

    Twitter: @kristyson_

    Last July, after six months of HRT, Kris took to Instagram with a before and after pic to show her progress.

    She also wrote about the impact the treatments had on her, explaining: "The physical changes aren’t the only things that have made me feel so much happier. The ability to get out of bed, ready to start the day, the desire to live my life to [the] fullest again, and just being able to look in the mirror and see the woman I’ve always known was inside me finally starting to make her way in the world. Every day living your life your own way is the best day every day 💜💜💜"

    Twitter: @kristyson_

    Then in late December, almost one year on from when she started her HRT journey, Kris took to X with a new set of before and after pictures.

    Twitter: @kristyson_

    "January vs December," she wrote in the post, noting that the photo on the left was taken on the night she first received HRT.

    Twitter: @kristyson_

    A slay! Congrats again on your journey, Kris! Rooting for you all the way. 🫶