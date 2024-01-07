Kris Tyson Showed Her Transformation One Year After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy
Kris previously said, "The physical changes aren’t the only things that have made me feel so much happier." It was also "the ability to get out of bed, ready to start the day, the desire to live my life to [the] fullest again, and just being able to look in the mirror and see the woman I’ve always known was inside me finally starting to make her way in the world."
The YouTuber revealed in early 2023 that she had been receiving the treatment — which according to WebMD, involves a doctor giving you "hormone medications to lessen male physical characteristics and increase female ones."
Back home then back to filming in a few ✈️ pic.twitter.com/2GQwa9Vy5V— Kris (@kristyson_) December 7, 2023
"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives," Kris, who has since come out as trans, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time. "The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."
Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies https://t.co/xvQjjx7cIB— Kris (@kristyson_) April 6, 2023
Kris shared that, initially, she was hesitant to reveal the news, but said the love she received made it worth it.
I’m genuinely so glad so many people are learning what HRT is and how it CAN and HAS helped so many people because of my tweet. I was super nervous to be public about this bc I’ve always been so private when it comes to this, but seeing conversations started bc of me is amazing https://t.co/r1Tf53PYHZ— Kris (@kristyson_) April 6, 2023
"It makes everything so worth it," Kris wrote. "I'm so excited to have more conversations like this in the future with you all."
It makes everything so worth it. I’m so excited to have more conversations like this in the future with you all 💜— Kris (@kristyson_) April 6, 2023
Last July, after six months of HRT, Kris took to Instagram with a before and after pic to show her progress.
She also wrote about the impact the treatments had on her, explaining: "The physical changes aren’t the only things that have made me feel so much happier. The ability to get out of bed, ready to start the day, the desire to live my life to [the] fullest again, and just being able to look in the mirror and see the woman I’ve always known was inside me finally starting to make her way in the world. Every day living your life your own way is the best day every day 💜💜💜"
Every person transitioning goes through babytrans. It’s different for everyone, but you are finding yourself and allowing yourself for the first time the space to be your authentic self. Don’t feel bad for trying and not getting it right at first. You will find yourself💜 https://t.co/ZbPZINSW8c pic.twitter.com/chkf3QxD0R— Kris (@kristyson_) December 1, 2023
Then in late December, almost one year on from when she started her HRT journey, Kris took to X with a new set of before and after pictures.
January vs December— Kris (@kristyson_) December 22, 2023
(the first photo is the night I took hrt) pic.twitter.com/aD3ha4InhL
"January vs December," she wrote in the post, noting that the photo on the left was taken on the night she first received HRT.
We are getting interviewed today so I got my makeup done ☺️ pic.twitter.com/NVtqCmtd3d— Kris (@kristyson_) December 12, 2023