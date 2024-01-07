Kris Tyson Showed Her Transformation One Year After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy

Kris previously said, "The physical changes aren’t the only things that have made me feel so much happier." It was also "the ability to get out of bed, ready to start the day, the desire to live my life to [the] fullest again, and just being able to look in the mirror and see the woman I’ve always known was inside me finally starting to make her way in the world."