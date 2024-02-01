Celebrity·Posted on Feb 1, 2024Kim Kardashian Was Called Out For Skiing Without A Helmet — And Now, A Source Has Spoken OutOn a recent ski trip to Aspen, Kim was photographed wearing only a headscarf with her ski gear, while Khloé Kardashian wore a full-face ski helmet with hers.by Chelsea StewartBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Another day, another round of criticism at Kim Kardashian. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images This time, it's because she appeared to go skiing without a helmet. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian Kim posted photos earlier this week from a recent trip to Aspen, where she could be seen without a helmet while riding a chairlift with her sister Khloé Kardashian. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian "VIBES," Khloé commented under the post. The photo showed Kim wearing only a headscarf with her ski gear while Khloé wore a full-face ski helmet with hers. Instagram: @kimkardashian "Stunning but you couldn't find a helmet that matched the fit?" one viewer wrote under the pics. @kimkardashian "Kimberly, you simply must wear a helmet!" another user said. @kimkardashian While a third urged Kim to "wear a helmet please." @kimkardashian While the mogul herself didn't publicly respond to the comments, a source did, telling People that she does, in fact, use a helmet when she's out skiing. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian "She regularly wears a helmet," the source shared. They also speculated that Kim had probably just taken it off at that moment to take the photo. So there you have it!