    Kim Kardashian Was Called Out For Skiing Without A Helmet — And Now, A Source Has Spoken Out

    On a recent ski trip to Aspen, Kim was photographed wearing only a headscarf with her ski gear, while Khloé Kardashian wore a full-face ski helmet with hers.

    Chelsea Stewart
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Another day, another round of criticism at Kim Kardashian.

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    This time, it's because she appeared to go skiing without a helmet.

    Kim posted photos earlier this week from a recent trip to Aspen, where she could be seen without a helmet while riding a chairlift with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

    "VIBES," Khloé commented under the post. The photo showed Kim wearing only a headscarf with her ski gear while Khloé wore a full-face ski helmet with hers.

    Closeup of Kim and Khloé in ski gear
    Instagram: @kimkardashian

    "Stunning but you couldn't find a helmet that matched the fit?" one viewer wrote under the pics.

    &quot;Stunning but you couldn&#x27;t find a helmet that matched the fit?&quot;
    @kimkardashian

    "Kimberly, you simply must wear a helmet!" another user said.

    &quot;Kimberly, you simply must wear a helmet!&quot;
    @kimkardashian

    While a third urged Kim to "wear a helmet please."

    &quot;Wear a helmet please&quot;
    @kimkardashian

    While the mogul herself didn't publicly respond to the comments, a source did, telling People that she does, in fact, use a helmet when she's out skiing.

    "She regularly wears a helmet," the source shared. They also speculated that Kim had probably just taken it off at that moment to take the photo.

    So there you have it!