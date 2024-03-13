Browse links
"You don’t have to do this."
https://t.co/OcHsMhUOyX pic.twitter.com/ypgVCO4ETD— Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) March 12, 2024
Joe Bidens America has Karrueche selling feet pics. HOW IS THE AVERAGE AMERICAN SUPPOSED TO SURVIVE? https://t.co/Y7sMNkxlI8— Barrington (@Barrington_14) March 13, 2024
incase u had doubt, the recession is very real https://t.co/tPHL3rdX7b— j. (@jaymesblond) March 12, 2024
You don’t have to do this.— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 12, 2024
I can save you. https://t.co/xrrNxYx94Q
pic.twitter.com/mmFcmn6AIe https://t.co/zq0WStFfwK— Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) March 13, 2024
Oh….🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/kfglpJqRt0— Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) March 13, 2024
But that’s sex work…nothing wrong with it. Just call it what it is.— ice scream so good (@ashsmash85) March 13, 2024
Everybody wants to do sex worker until folks start calling it sex work. https://t.co/7tbzt4ytBP— damita jo (@KiaSpeaks) March 13, 2024
I mean if she's purposely posting her feet with the intention of somebody getting off to it...that sounds like a form of sex work to me. https://t.co/q6TZfOaCCC pic.twitter.com/Mqg3M9us9X— Mo (@mosobreezy) March 13, 2024
It’s always “this post has been deleted” lmao I got news for you Karrueche, catering to someone’s fetish of feet is SEX WORK! https://t.co/FpgIjPE5ni— T. (@xmonielove) March 13, 2024
“There’s nothing sexual” takes me out 😂— ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّٰهِ (@CashmereJones_) March 13, 2024