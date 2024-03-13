Skip To Content
    "Just Call It What It Is": Karrueche Tran Is Being Called Out For The Way She Discussed Her OnlyFans Account

    "You don’t have to do this."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Karrueche Tran responded to criticism for selling feet pics on OnlyFans.

    Closeup of Karrueche Tran on the red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    OnlyFans is a subscription-based service that allows creators to charge for content. Initially, it was mainly used by models and sex workers; however, account holders have grown to include celebrities and other public figures.

    Although Karrueche has seemingly had her account for a while now, many became aware of it this week after she shared a new promotional photo.

    Twitter: @karrueche

    The post received backlash immediately and also some speculation over her financial situation. One person tweeted, "Joe Biden's America has Karrueche selling feet pics. HOW IS THE AVERAGE AMERICAN SUPPOSED TO SURVIVE?"

    Twitter: @Barrington_14

    Another user said her account proves "the recession is very real."

    Twitter: @jaymesblond

    While a third person wrote, "You don’t have to do this. I can save you."

    Twitter: @big_business_

    Universal Pictures / Twitter: @samstaydipped

    Karrueche appeared to respond in a now-deleted comment, saying she's not going broke — she's just making a "smart play."

    Closeup of Karrueche Tran
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    "LOL at all the comments regarding OF. I'm not going broke.. just a smart play," she allegedly wrote.

    Karrueche Tran posing in a black sleeveless dress with her hair styled in a kicked back short haircut
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    "Foot fetish is the number one fetish in the world," Karrueche continued. "There's nothing sexual that will be on my page. It's literally feet and if people are willing to pay, then what's the problem."

    Twitter: @KryssyLaReina

    But that also sparked a whole new round of backlash as people argued that content created for people with foot fetishes is sexual.

    "That’s sex work…nothing wrong with it. Just call it what it is," one person tweeted.

    Twitter: @ashsmash85

    "Everybody wants to do sex worker until folks start calling it sex work," another one mused.

    Twitter: @KiaSpeaks

    "Sounds like a form of sex work to me," a third comment read in part.

    BET / Twitter: @mosobreezy

    Twitter: @xmonielove

    Twitter: @CashmereJones_

    Reps for Karrueche did not immediately return BuzzFeed's request for comment, but we'll let you know if they do.