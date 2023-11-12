Browse links
I'm a human being. Asshole. Probably crying a little. I just had gotten word that my dear friend and Teamster on Power, Bobby Scanlon passed away from pancreatic cancer. A Hell's Kitchen native. He was a good man. Fuck you for being a creep.— Joseph Sikora (@JosephSikora4) November 11, 2023
This is why people need to mind their business and stop taking pictures of strangers. So sorry for your loss & invasion of privacy— DG❤️🔥 (@PheDOMOnal) November 11, 2023
🙏🏼— Joseph Sikora (@JosephSikora4) November 11, 2023
Thanks Lynda. He is survived by his wife, who was an usher on Broadway for many years. He was an avid reader and a lover of plants.— Joseph Sikora (@JosephSikora4) November 11, 2023