Someone Took A Photo Of "Power" Actor Joseph Sikora Looking "Sad" In Public, And His Response Broke My Heart

"This is why people need to mind their business and stop taking pictures of strangers."

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Maybe you know Joseph Sikora. He's been in stuff like Ozark and the Starz drama Power.

Closeup of Joseph Sikora
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

In Power, he played Tommy Egan, the best friend of the show's protagonist, Ghost. The series ran for six seasons before ending in 2020 with Ghost's tragic and untimely death.

Closeup of Joseph Sikora and Omari Hardwick
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for STARZ

So, recently, someone saw Joseph looking somber in public and took a picture. The photo was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where a user joked that Joseph was "still sad about Ghost."

Closeup of Joseph Sikora
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Joseph ended up seeing the tweet, and, unfortunately, he was grieving a death — in real life.

Closeup of Joseph Sikora
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for STARZ

Joseph wrote: "I'm a human being. Asshole. Probably crying a little. I just had gotten word that my dear friend and Teamster on Power, Bobby Scanlon passed away from pancreatic cancer. A Hell's Kitchen native. He was a good man."

Closeup of Joseph Sikora
John Lamparski / Getty Images

He also said, "Fuck you for being a creep."

Twitter: @JosephSikora4

Many readers offered their condolences to Joseph, leaving heartfelt messages in the comment section.

Closeup of Joseph Sikora
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for STARZ

One person wrote, "This is why people need to mind their business and stop taking pictures of strangers. So sorry for your loss & invasion of privacy."

Twitter: @PheDOMOnal

Joseph responded to the message with a folded hands emoji.

Twitter: @JosephSikora4

Joseph also continued to remember his friend in the replies, noting: "He is survived by his wife, who was an usher on Broadway for many years. He was an avid reader and a lover of plants."

Twitter: @JosephSikora4

It's just another example of why to never joke about someone else's appearance. You never know what people are going through. Sorry for your loss, Joseph, and condolences to Bobby's family.