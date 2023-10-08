Browse links
"Men have always talked about her in a repulsive way, and now they’re shaming her as though she would have gone near them in the first place. Foul."
yall better leave jorja smith the fuck alone— tish (@tishta) October 6, 2023
Sending love and hugs to Jorja Smith. Men sexualised her to the point where most of us were repulsed and unnerved by the things they’d say. Now her body has changed they’re taunting and terrorising her. I hope she’s okay 😭❤️— 🇯🇲ISLAND PRINCESS 🇱🇨 (@tiandemi) October 7, 2023
jorja smith was sexualised by freaks online for years. was a point where you couldn’t go a week w/o seeing that pic of her showering. men have always talked about her in a repulsive way & now they’re shaming her as though she would have gone near them in the first place. foul— bk (@uncooljerk) October 8, 2023
To all the folks talking about Jorja Smith pic.twitter.com/QdUuykD524— Browns SZN (@95_TilliIfinity) October 6, 2023
i was finna ask why yall bein so lame about Jorja Smith but then i remembered what app im on— 🦅™️ (@DisAintCue) October 8, 2023
Y’all don’t check your cholesterol levels, your testosterone levels, drink 3.5 ounces of water a day, can’t bench 225, can’t do more than 10 push-ups at once and can’t eat broccoli without gagging but talking about Jorja Smith’s weight???— No Hay Tricotri 🇵🇷 (@ArrozYUnGandul) October 7, 2023
Leave Jorja Smith ALOOOONEEEE. Acting like any of you ever had a chance with her LEAVE HER ALONE— larissa🦥 (@larimarr_) October 8, 2023
men talk about jorja smith as if they even had a chance with her?? your boxers smell and you’re broke— dij (@NotDijahSB) October 6, 2023
the way men are mourning jorja smith’s old body…they really think woman’s sole purpose is for their consumption and fantasy. whole time they look like something you dug up from between the sofa cushions— mishti ali 🏳️🌈🇧🇩 (@heresmishti) October 8, 2023
dudes got opinions on Jorja smith like they could even bag her in general, NEXT— hot girl meg (@pinay_girl69) October 8, 2023