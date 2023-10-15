    Jessica Simpson Had A Pretty Funny Response After A Fan Confused Her For Britney Spears

    In the year of 2023...

    This is Jessica Simpson.

    This is Britney Spears.

    Both accomplished singers, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and blondes, but, aside from that, two verrrrrry different people.

    I know you're already aware of this and know how to tell them apart, but one fan was struggling.

    Yesterday, Jessica revealed a fan confused her for Brit.

    She explained on IG that she was at a mall when the person came up asking for an autograph from Britney.

    Jessica posted a picture with her daughter Maxwell Drew with exaggerated shocked faces and wrote: "The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears."

    She also concluded the post with a silly face emoji.

    People thought it was a great post.

    &quot;Omg&quot;
    &quot;Ha!&quot;
    &quot;she is just amazing&quot;
    But they were also confused by the mixup.

    &quot;that&#x27;s so funny but Jessica you don&#x27;t look anything like her now&quot;
    &quot;No way! absolutely not! Come on now! Not even close!!!&quot;
    &quot;It&#x27;s a compliment, but you two look nothing alike, lol&quot;
    &quot;Oh noooooo&quot;
    &quot;The.Audacity.&quot;
    One person even called it "cringe."

    &quot;Cringe!&quot;
    I guess it happens, though!