Jessica Simpson Had A Pretty Funny Response After A Fan Confused Her For Britney Spears

Both accomplished singers, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and blondes, but, aside from that, two verrrrrry different people.
I know you're already aware of this and know how to tell them apart, but one fan was struggling.
Yesterday, Jessica revealed a fan confused her for Brit.
She explained on IG that she was at a mall when the person came up asking for an autograph from Britney.
Jessica posted a picture with her daughter Maxwell Drew with exaggerated shocked faces and wrote: "The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears."
She also concluded the post with a silly face emoji.