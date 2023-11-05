So much so that there are literal articles dedicated to them.
There's ones like this silver glittery see-through number from a few years back:
This one with a giant yellow bow:
This black mesh one.
And, of course, the dress of all dresses — the Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.
She rocked another one this weekend, specifically at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which she attended with her hubby Ben Affleck.
Designed by Gucci, the dress featured a gold bralette top and sheer skirt over a pair of nude underwear. Jennifer paired the look with a chunky red jewel necklace, a nude clutch, and matching strappy heels, with her hair in loose curls.
Here she is from another angle.
She also took some really cute pics in the dress next to Ben.