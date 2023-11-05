Skip To Content
Jennifer Lopez Wore A Very Risqué Look To The 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala, And Here It Is

I love the pics of her and Ben.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

One thing about Jennifer Lopez — she loves herself a naked dress.

Closeup of Jennifer Lopez
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

So much so that there are literal articles dedicated to them.

There's ones like this silver glittery see-through number from a few years back:

Jennifer Lopez
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

This one with a giant yellow bow:

Jennifer Lopez
Axelle / FilmMagic

This black mesh one.

Jennifer Lopez
Noam Galai / Getty Images

And, of course, the dress of all dresses — the Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Closeup of Jennifer Lopez
Vince Bucci / AFP via Getty Images

She rocked another one this weekend, specifically at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which she attended with her hubby Ben Affleck.

Closeup of J.Lo and Ben Affleck
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Designed by Gucci, the dress featured a gold bralette top and sheer skirt over a pair of nude underwear. Jennifer paired the look with a chunky red jewel necklace, a nude clutch, and matching strappy heels, with her hair in loose curls.

Closeup of Jennifer Lopez
Presley Ann / Getty Images for LACMA

Here she is from another angle.

Closeup of J.Lo
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA

She also took some really cute pics in the dress next to Ben.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA

I mean, seriously, how cute?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA

They look so good together!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Presley Ann / Getty Images for LACMA