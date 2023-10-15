For the most part, it looks like people thought they were justified in saying no.

"You were getting your pregnant wife something for a craving. I can tell you that I did a ton of driving and impromptu runs during both pregnancies when my wife had cravings. I did it because I wanted to and knew it would make her happy. I may be being petty here.....but your wife is kind of an AH for calling you 'kind of an AH' when you were making a run for her. It isn't like you were nasty to the kid or anything like that."

—u/ 1u53r3dd1t

"This stuff pisses me off. What are you teaching your child with this kind of behavior? That they can always have what they want and are so special they can deprive someone else of it even if they got their first? If you wanted to, you would, but if you don't…well, it's life, isn't it? We don't always get what we want. The mother's reaction is very telling about why the child behaves that way…."

—u/ hausofmc

"Depending on how young or neurodivergent the girl is, she should know how to behave. Her mother was TA for demanding you to give it to them and getting riled up. I can understand where your wife was coming from, but the mother's behavior is inexcusable and incredibly rude. That was your cake and your choice of what you did with it. She should have respected that."