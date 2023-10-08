Here Are Some Of The Funniest Tweets Of The Weekend
Cackling, laughing at the Taylor and Travis one.
The best tweets — or xeets, or whatever you wanna call them — always seem to happen during the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs!
I seen this yesterday and it took me outttttt😭 pic.twitter.com/0Mlp8Rw7Dn— thee houston hairstylist🌻 (@desdollas) October 6, 2023
whyd my dad post this on facebook pic.twitter.com/jbjDIuMUkC— BLIZZY (@blizzy_mcguire) October 7, 2023
Girl the bedbugs.. https://t.co/GHf5iz29X3— rev (@whyrev) October 6, 2023
Is it just me or the autocorrect on iOS 17 just a lil bit too aggressive pic.twitter.com/N1cAcdToaz— Xay (@hoodopulence) October 6, 2023
this is like if leonardo da vinci regretted the mona lisa https://t.co/7raqlqDuvy— drew (@hydratedangel) October 7, 2023
girl is this AI soul food?! https://t.co/RtzU83PdJm— 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) October 6, 2023
throwback to when I hopped the train leaving work and these cops stopped me and I thought I was gonna get arrested but they asked for a pic cuz they thought I was Sza pic.twitter.com/MNqpias5W2— 😐 (@imnotclip) October 7, 2023
Thank god this activation code went to me and not Lin Manuel Miranda pic.twitter.com/K1EXMj0hDo— Sam (@slamuelwhitney) October 7, 2023
how do I form meaningful friendships as an adult without enrolling in grad school or joining a cult— abby govindan (@abbygov) October 6, 2023
My dad was like “do u listen to Bernie Mac’s son”— Kash C. Sinn (@KvshSinn) October 6, 2023
I was like “who??”
Do you know who the pic this man showed me?🧍🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/H067smCfRG
why are they singing this like it’s we are the world 😭 https://t.co/xGKT5fV932— leo is in hell (@leoxeloo) October 8, 2023
If I ever win the lottery I won’t tell anyone but there will be signs: https://t.co/h857N3Kwr8— Yee Hawttie (@CrocMartens) October 6, 2023
I told my 12yr old she wasn't allowed to make pancakes without supervision. So I come back and she's making crepes.— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) October 7, 2023