Here Are Some Of The Funniest Tweets From The Weekend
CTFU.
The best tweets — or xeets, or whatever you wanna call them — always seem to happen during the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs!
Waking up in October like— 𝔇𝔞𝔯𝔨 𖤐 𓃵 (@triiiplice) October 1, 2023
pic.twitter.com/hrCTNJafMw
NOW IF SHE MOVES LIKE THIS, WELL YOU MOVE IT LIKE THAT, CMON, SHAKE SHAKE, SHAKE SHAKE, SHAKE IT pic.twitter.com/CxcOXbQOeE— the elder emo (@theelderemox) September 29, 2023
$14 for a bowl at chipotle. i’m taking all yall forks.— 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) September 29, 2023
“look around everybody on mute”— kario. (@itsKARY_) September 30, 2023
*mother & crying baby in seat H10*
me in seat J10: https://t.co/apj0bxVYV7 pic.twitter.com/dPiyPtUSPe
i got fired https://t.co/i224lwbA1G— ryu ✮ (@dazaisdsucker) September 30, 2023
me when he open that phone next to me pic.twitter.com/84O73HkXEI— jovvs. (@jovvssssss) September 30, 2023
you what. pic.twitter.com/419NMfyOVV— beth (@marybethgrace) September 30, 2023
the kids yearn for damn daniel https://t.co/R3QFIxazSb— cheyenne🆗️ (@evilvillain1231) September 30, 2023
but they're pretty pic.twitter.com/U600vPFpe2— A.D.🍀🦩 (@_ADWills) October 1, 2023
"You don't remember me? I held you as a baby"— 𝑮𝒊𝒐 🇲🇽 (@Palace_gio) September 30, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/CylJXi5iUb
I’d also cry if I had to go back to school. https://t.co/CRlZAf8NI7— Sithelo (@Sithelosenkosi) October 2, 2023
I am Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/DQfPjrVUPi— 𝒮𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽 (𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑜𝓇’𝓈 𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓈𝒾𝑜𝓃) (@giftedswifted) September 30, 2023
I SAID YES!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍💍💍💍 😘💋 my best friend just asked me to drink tonight— 𝔐⚘ (@DizzyCheema) September 30, 2023
“Puff Mama” They were digging in each other’s gills in their cell omg https://t.co/DYpeQj6SDU— motopapi (@beemoviehive) September 30, 2023
How I feel when I click on a story someone posted 30s ago pic.twitter.com/WDUA3gcSaD— 𝓛 (@lowkyhrt) October 1, 2023
Me at the checkout camera after scanning a tv as a banana pic.twitter.com/ozGPLohED7— 𝑮𝒊𝒐 🇲🇽 (@Palace_gio) September 30, 2023
Im talking to my grandma about work and she just said the government might shut down, but not be worried because Jesus doesn't have a shut down date????😭😭😭😭 get away from me lady— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) September 30, 2023
Me as a child in the playground: https://t.co/zdEa3gw0LZ— Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) September 30, 2023
“don’t overthink it”— ً (@vxytri) October 1, 2023
me overthinking it: pic.twitter.com/pkdWg0Z8hD
me in the bookstore: omg this is the book i’ve been wanting to buy for so long *puts it back on the shelf*— ٰ (@moralgrey) October 1, 2023