Here Are Some Of The Funniest Tweets From Over The Weekend
Twitter was on a roll this weekend.
The best tweets — or xeets, or whatever you wanna call them — always seem to happen during the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to follow these people, too, for more laughs!
this is girl math https://t.co/tLxcA4P7pF— no context sitcoms ☮︎ (@oocsitcoms) September 23, 2023
My friends asking me if I threw up in the bathroom after I come back with watery eyes and am a little sweaty pic.twitter.com/lkkQYeOXSR— the dreaded pirate jordyn (@jordynejoness) September 23, 2023
no one:— virgobaby (@maybeeevirgo) September 23, 2023
me rewatching my story every 5 minutes: pic.twitter.com/KWjwLoNhGE
Me, when Usher performs Bad Girl pic.twitter.com/WfIO9qEIeb— America is a hot ass mess (@juhlissuhh) September 24, 2023
I went out last night and my husband put the 3yo and the baby to bed by himself, which neither of us has done alone yet. I got home and everyone was asleep and he was so calm, and I was like "Wow I'm so glad it well went!" and he was like "oh no, it went terribly." 😂— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) September 21, 2023
me after i have a thought pic.twitter.com/QmuBEAtWSl— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 23, 2023
https://t.co/yGIoEsQrHZ pic.twitter.com/IIBSLydvnf— aram (@aramnotagoat) September 22, 2023
damn dad pic.twitter.com/insybri4j3— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 21, 2023
When the drawls stuck around her ankles 😂 https://t.co/4LNsL1E64D— LakeShowBo The Champion (@_BOLA_1) September 23, 2023
Me trying to kick the hotel covered loose pic.twitter.com/FT5eANKvxB— Kyresha Please. (@_KyMichaela) September 23, 2023
https://t.co/dGUp5Q5c4M pic.twitter.com/j53sKbcVPr— Can you say, magnetic? Charismatic? (@CreoleBbyBritt) September 23, 2023
I can't stop thinking about this. He should've been at the club pic.twitter.com/zTPKrRZews— #UnwhitewashTBB | Elvar Truther, Bell's Bestie (@Clonehub7567) September 23, 2023
when you have to slash someone at 7 but see beyoncé at 8 https://t.co/AaywnTWFkt— samantha kromphold (@sam_kromphold) September 24, 2023
I’m crying pic.twitter.com/DPL7Y6jmuy— SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) September 23, 2023
Me when I accidentally reveal information that I can’t explain how I know because the way I found out is insane pic.twitter.com/O3OHQEGppG— brooke (@_milf_vibes_) September 23, 2023
me when my friend posts a screenshot of our text messages on their story so everyone can see how funny i am pic.twitter.com/2DAEDlU2o4— grace (@gracesftdt) September 24, 2023
how “slut!” feels sitting next to all of the other track titles on 1989 tv pic.twitter.com/HBG5rtFz76— tiffany⸆⸉ (@taylorsantihero) September 22, 2023
if my sleep schedule was a person pic.twitter.com/SwvUGqKVYe— 𝕽 (@ihyric) September 22, 2023
every time I write an email I think: “you need to be professional. no smiley faces. no exclamation points. use big, smart words. you are so so brave” and then I’ll get a reply from some 60 year old VP named Mike that’s like, “thx. have a gr8 wknd!— S.LIZ (@slizagna) September 22, 2023
Get Outlook for iOS”
when life throws you lemons you make pic.twitter.com/OMredSfpeG— Miss Kam (@HEYMISSKAM) September 22, 2023
“you guys wanna smoke?”— tya! (@lanatya17) September 24, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/WILH18FHvB
three stages of life:— thal (@xxithal) September 23, 2023
1.birth
2.what the fuck is this
3. death
me when i remember my future depends on me pic.twitter.com/1lReLy6KMl— virgobaby (@maybeeevirgo) September 24, 2023
An important example of girl math is buying Taylor Swift merch that isn’t shipped for months so when it gets here you forget you ordered it and it’s basically free— ZO SAW TAYLOR 5/13 & 6/3 ✨💙 (@Tintheparty) September 23, 2023
she's 10, but she still believes in a one direction reunion— ♡Sveta(Niall's version)♡ misses harry so much💔 (@hazzastylesq) September 22, 2023