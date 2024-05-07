These Hilarious Jokes, Tweets, And Memes Are The Real Stars Of The 2024 Met Gala
I'm dead.
It's always a good time whenever a live event airs — not just because of the entertainment, but because of the hilarious reactions that tend to happen online. Here are some of the funniest tweets, jokes, and memes about the 2024 Met Gala.
1.
Both of my personalities trying to coexist together #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bWmQ4lJUEm— Abhay Rana (@Abheythere) May 6, 2024
2.
fresh from the Montague vs capulet battlefield https://t.co/JWlATM5VxO— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 6, 2024
3.
CUNTQuistador https://t.co/dqNHut0r6n— Romeo S (Reloaded) 🇹🇹 (@PaIIahAbdul) May 6, 2024
4.
Me when I’m in the barbers https://t.co/ntzKCRy5iC— billy (@billydyson_) May 6, 2024
5.
Carrie on her way to go get dumped by Big for the 82nd time https://t.co/mezOe7vaDV— jeremy allen black (@blackcindyy) May 6, 2024
6.
“that dress is disgusting, who let her out in public”— moksh (fan account) (@evermokshh) May 6, 2024
“fire your stylist girl”
“he looks boring as fuck”#MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/BJX6zkjqDq
7.
This is the experience of being an American spore pic.twitter.com/6KcbJNnILf— Vulture (@vulture) May 7, 2024
8.
Girl I saw 4,000 gays wearing this at the Renaissance Tour https://t.co/xVd1cQd0OU— COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) May 6, 2024
9.
nigga dressed like steve harvey https://t.co/iEZcH9pgI2— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) May 6, 2024
10.
“What can i do to get you in this car today?” https://t.co/ckpXQLgRXH— Stella Beam (@ScottieBeam) May 6, 2024
11.
Me in bed judging these thousands of dollars worth of outfits #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZqfdEOYuwe— M (@smannnys) May 6, 2024
12.
Idk how to explain it but Rita Ora is like humanised money laundering https://t.co/5vnvOT2LE1— H. (@tbh_46) May 6, 2024
13.
Can’t believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Boltons tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DR97ZwLCOa— Georgia (@georgia_211) May 7, 2024
14.
She never disappoints…..when it comes to pissing me off pic.twitter.com/2GrIQfkmz6— DIDU (@muglare) May 6, 2024
15.
celebs having all the money in the world and somehow still failing miserably at all red carpets events. that shit takes talent too #metgala pic.twitter.com/ZAAmueQ3It— ʀ ִ ࣪𖤐 (@rainbowave_) May 6, 2024
16.
the man at the Met Gala every year:#MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/mjV1wmK4kA— WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) May 6, 2024
17.
refreshing Twitter for more looks #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/J0WOuJW7NN— T (@teewatterss) May 6, 2024
18.
Me when everyone shows up at the Met gala in florals bc they took the theme “garden of time“ too literally. pic.twitter.com/2LUl1k1OiZ— andriana シ (@BOTTEGAHOENETA) May 6, 2024
19.
thinking about this queen today ☹️ pic.twitter.com/KyA4mGnYzn— poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) May 6, 2024