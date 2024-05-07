    These Hilarious Jokes, Tweets, And Memes Are The Real Stars Of The 2024 Met Gala

    I'm dead.

    It's always a good time whenever a live event airs — not just because of the entertainment, but because of the hilarious reactions that tend to happen online. Here are some of the funniest tweets, jokes, and memes about the 2024 Met Gala.

    1.

    Both of my personalities trying to coexist together #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bWmQ4lJUEm

    — Abhay Rana (@Abheythere) May 6, 2024
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Twitter: @Abheythere

    2.

    fresh from the Montague vs capulet battlefield https://t.co/JWlATM5VxO

    — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 6, 2024
    John Shearer/WireImage / Twitter: @keyon
    3.

    CUNTQuistador https://t.co/dqNHut0r6n

    — Romeo S (Reloaded) 🇹🇹 (@PaIIahAbdul) May 6, 2024
    John Shearer/WireImage / Twitter: @PaIIahAbdul

    4.

    Me when I’m in the barbers https://t.co/ntzKCRy5iC

    — billy (@billydyson_) May 6, 2024
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Twitter: @billydyson_

    5.

    Carrie on her way to go get dumped by Big for the 82nd time https://t.co/mezOe7vaDV

    — jeremy allen black (@blackcindyy) May 6, 2024
    John Shearer/WireImage / John Shearer/WireImage / Twitter: @blackcindyy

    6.

    “that dress is disgusting, who let her out in public”

    “fire your stylist girl”

    “he looks boring as fuck”#MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/BJX6zkjqDq

    — moksh (fan account) (@evermokshh) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @evermokshh

    7.

    This is the experience of being an American spore pic.twitter.com/6KcbJNnILf

    — Vulture (@vulture) May 7, 2024
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Twitter: @vulture

    8.

    Girl I saw 4,000 gays wearing this at the Renaissance Tour https://t.co/xVd1cQd0OU

    — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) May 6, 2024
    Up Next Designer / Twitter: @B7Album

    9.

    nigga dressed like steve harvey https://t.co/iEZcH9pgI2

    — Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) May 6, 2024
    John Shearer/WireImage / Twitter: @upblissed

    10.

    “What can i do to get you in this car today?” https://t.co/ckpXQLgRXH

    — Stella Beam (@ScottieBeam) May 6, 2024
    John Shearer/WireImage / Twitter: @ScottieBeam

    11.

    Me in bed judging these thousands of dollars worth of outfits #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZqfdEOYuwe

    — M (@smannnys) May 6, 2024
    Lifetime / Twitter: @smannnys

    12.

    Idk how to explain it but Rita Ora is like humanised money laundering https://t.co/5vnvOT2LE1

    — H. (@tbh_46) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @tbh_46

    13.

    Can’t believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Boltons tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DR97ZwLCOa

    — Georgia (@georgia_211) May 7, 2024
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Disney / Twitter: @georgia_211

    14.

    She never disappoints…..when it comes to pissing me off pic.twitter.com/2GrIQfkmz6

    — DIDU (@muglare) May 6, 2024
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Twitter: @muglare

    15.

    celebs having all the money in the world and somehow still failing miserably at all red carpets events. that shit takes talent too #metgala pic.twitter.com/ZAAmueQ3It

    — ʀ ִ ࣪𖤐 (@rainbowave_) May 6, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @rainbowave_

    16.

    the man at the Met Gala every year:#MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/mjV1wmK4kA

    — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @swiftoursonggg

    17.

    refreshing Twitter for more looks #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/J0WOuJW7NN

    — T (@teewatterss) May 6, 2024
    @nlwestfall / Twitter: @teewatterss

    18.

    Me when everyone shows up at the Met gala in florals bc they took the theme “garden of time“ too literally. pic.twitter.com/2LUl1k1OiZ

    — andriana シ (@BOTTEGAHOENETA) May 6, 2024
    20th Century Studios / Twitter: @BOTTEGAHOENETA

    19.

    thinking about this queen today ☹️ pic.twitter.com/KyA4mGnYzn

    — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) May 6, 2024
    Variety / Twitter: @imnotpopbase
