"I Can't Thank You Enough For That": 13 Times Celebrities Revealed Actual Notes That They Got From Fans

1. Rainn Wilson from The Office received a heartfelt note from a fan while traveling on Alaska Airlines. "The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life," it read. "I can't thank you enough for that." Rainn said he didn't notice it when it was dropped onto his lap, but he gave a big shoutout to the person on X.
I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines. So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so! It’s so fucking rare. A… pic.twitter.com/5h8gxP5j8t
2. Keke Palmer also received a kind letter from a group of Delta flight attendants. It said, "Having you onboard today made our day! Thank you for flying Delta. We loved growing up with you and following your success to this day." Keke said it was the "sweetest thing" ever.
3. Dolly Parton once came home to a letter and a baby on her doorstep. She explained: "Years ago, when I first started being a big star, I had fans that were fanatical. It was when 'Jolene' was a big hit. We came home one day and there was a baby in a box at our gate with a note in it. The note said, ‘My name is Jolene, my momma has left me here and she wants you to have me’. Of course, we all freaked out!" Dolly ended up contacting the Department Of Health And Human Services, who then came and got the child.
4. Dylan Mulvaney posted a note from a fan thanking Dylan for inspiring them and giving them the confidence to be a woman. "[I] was looking through my jacket pocket just now and found this," Dylan wrote on Instagram. "I don't know how or when but thank you, Angel! [This] made my day."
5. In an interview with Variety, Jamie Dornanrecalled receiving a "freaky" letter from a 50 Shades of Grey fan. He said the person attached photographs of a child, claiming Jamie was the father. "[It was] someone saying that it was my kid, and my wife should know that I have this kid who's 7 years old," he shared. "I think they were trying to say that the kid was mine and Dakota Johnson's, and we'd had this baby while we made the first Fifty Shades movie. It piqued our interest, let's say. It was a bit freaky."
6. Chrissy Teigenshared all the fan mail she received after she and John Legend suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020 — including personal letters and condolence cards.
7. Ed Sheeran got a letter in the mail calling him "ugly."
8. Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston shared an erotic fan letter he got during an episode of Conan. It read, "Dear Bryan Cranston, Let me preface this letter by saying I have a master's degree in psychology and have never been diagnosed with any psychotic disorder." The fan said they had recently watched all of Breaking Bad and was in "love" with it. "Right now I'm am fantasizing about having sex…with Aaron Paul," the fan continued, adding that they wanted Brian "to be there watching."
9. Britney Spears received an endearing letter from a fan about how much she'd helped them and inspired them to be open about their sexuality. She sent them this one back.
10. Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart recalled getting a moving fan letter in the mail in 2022. "It was from an LAPD sergeant," he shared. "His letter began by writing about how much he'd always wanted to be a policeman, how he loved the job, he was so proud to be a sergeant in the LAPD, but there were days, he said, when I go home and what I have seen and experienced and witnessed in the world out there has been so discouraging and shocking and depressing. When that happens, I go home, and I put on an episode of Star Trek and I begin to believe in people again." Patrick said it meant a lot to him.
11. Jimmy Fallon shared a note from a young fan, helping their mom shoot their shot. "My name is Rhiannon from the Stevie Nicks song. I am in 4th grade," the letter began. "My mom and I love to watch your show ... The Roots are awesome! My mom thinks you are adorable. She is 49 and wants to be your cougar. (Whatever that means.)"
12. Jared Leto said he was once sent a letter along with someone's severed ear. "Someone cut their ear off once and sent it to me, that was very strange. A whole ear. The Van Gogh move. The note just said, 'Are you listening?' I never knew who it was, who's missing their ear out there. I poked a hole in it and wore it as a necklace! Just don't put your entire body in a case and send it to us," he mused to Radio X's Phil Clifton.
13. Finally, around the 2018 Winter Olympics, figure skater Adam Rippon read the sweet note he got from a first-grade fan named Alexis E. She wrote, “We hope you win for the USA. We hope you get a gold medal. I know you’ll do a good job. You are awe – some. You rock. I love it when you spin and you’re close to the ice. Good luck. From Alexis E.”