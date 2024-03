"I Can't Thank You Enough For That": 13 Times Celebrities Revealed Actual Notes That They Got From Fans

10.actor Patrick Stewart recalled getting a moving fan letter in the mail in 2022. "It was from an LAPD sergeant," he shared. "His letter began by writing about how much he'd always wanted to be a policeman, how he loved the job, he was so proud to be a sergeant in the LAPD, but there were days, he said, when I go home and what I have seen and experienced and witnessed in the world out there has been so discouraging and shocking and depressing. When that happens, I go home, and I put on an episode ofand I begin to believe in people again." Patrick said it meant a lot to him.