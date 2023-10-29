    Emily Ratajkowski Asked People To Name Her New Haircut, And The Responses Were Hilarious

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    At this point, I'm convinced Emily Ratajkowski can make any hairstyle look good.

    Closeup of Emily Ratajkowski
    Whether she's rocking red hair...

    Closeup of Emily Ratajkowski
    ...Blond...

    ...or a blunt bob and bangs...

    Closeup of Emily Ratajkowski
    The girl slays every time.

    Closeup of Emily Ratajkowski
    Her latest hairstyle isn't any different, either.

    Here's what it looks like:

    I'm not sure what to call it — a bob? A pixie? IDK, I'm stumped, and so was Emily, so she took suggestions in the comments.

    Closeup of Emily Ratajkowski
    One person said to call it the Victoria Beckham, which she seemed to like.

    &quot;Victoria Beckham?&quot;
    Others said Lisa Rinna.

    &quot;I know it&#x27;s supposed to be Victoria Beckham, but all I&#x27;m getting is Lisa Rinna&quot;
    Which was hilarious.

    &quot;A young Lisa Rinna fr&quot;
    &quot;Killing the Lisa Rinna @Lisa rinna look. Like 100&quot;
    IDK, but I love it. Tell me what you think of the look in the comments below.