At this point, I'm convinced Emily Ratajkowski can make any hairstyle look good. Whether she's rocking red hair... ...Blond... ...or a blunt bob and bangs... The girl slays every time. Her latest hairstyle isn't any different, either. Here's what it looks like: I'm not sure what to call it — a bob? A pixie? IDK, I'm stumped, and so was Emily, so she took suggestions in the comments. One person said to call it the Victoria Beckham, which she seemed to like. Others said Lisa Rinna. Which was hilarious. IDK, but I love it. Tell me what you think of the look in the comments below.