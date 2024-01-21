Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Drake's Attempt To Show Off His Lifestyle Backfires As People Roast His Video Of A Day In His Life

    "Man set up the tripod and everything. 😭😭😭"

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're online a lot, maybe you've heard of Drew Walls. He's a content creator famed for his "day in the life" videos.

    Drew usually films himself getting ready, running errands, and doing some form of self-care — at multiple different angles. Recently, he went viral for this video of him showering and going to Target.

    The clip has over 3 million views on Instagram to date and sparked a trend where other creators use that same elaborate editing for their vlogs — which is how we get to Drake.

    Closeup of Drake wearing a cap backwards
    Isaiah Trickey / Getty Images

    He posted his own "day in the life" on Instagram this weekend, and don't get me wrong, it's definitely a flex. After all, this is the self-proclaimed Champagne Papi we're talking about here.

    Closeup of Drake
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    But it did get roasted.

    People just thought it was so funny and spicy to see Drake posting like an influencer.

    Twitter: @LoveYaasameenXO
    Winner Harlow commented &quot;Not a grwm!! I like influencer Drake!&quot;
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi/reel/C2VO_pKOiYC/?hl=en
    &quot;This like one of em day ina life vlogs on tiktok&quot;
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi/reel/C2VO_pKOiYC/?hl=en

    Twitter: @Ssese_k

    From him recording his self-care routine...

    &quot;Rich Self Care&quot;
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi/reel/C2VO_pKOiYC/?hl=en
    &quot;this is epic bougie&quot;
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi/reel/C2VO_pKOiYC/?hl=en

    @champagnepapi / Twitter: @ihygreg

    ...to him making cocktails for the video.

    &quot;Blowing hookah smoke into the drink is next level insanity&quot;
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi/reel/C2VO_pKOiYC/?hl=en
    &quot;Man set up the tripod and everything&quot; with multiple laughing, crying emojis
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi/reel/C2VO_pKOiYC/?hl=en

    @champagnepapi / Twitter: @mignaci0

    Twitter: @Danniicakes_

    Well, do you, Drake!